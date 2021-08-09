Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Back-to-school giveaway set for Saturday
A back-to-school giveaway by the Scooter Kelly Foundation will be held in downtown Marshall from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
There will be 200 backpacks, school supplies and school uniforms given away from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Supplies are first come, first serve.
There will also be bounce houses, games, food vendors and live music.
St. Paul Baptist Church to host benefit yard sale
A benefit yard sale will be hosted by St. Paul Baptist Church on Karnack Highway in Marshall starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
There will be purses, shoes, clothes, furnishings, wall decor and a wheelbarrow penny drive.
Greater Longridge CME Church hosting Homecoming, revival
Greater Longridge CME Church will be hosting its annual Homecoming and one day revival at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
Guest pastor will be Rev. James T. Hall and the Hughes Chapel C.M.E. Church from Longview.
Masks are required and CDC protocol will be followed. The church is located at 1103 Webb Rodgers Road in Waskom.
Cass County Genealogical Society to host meeting Aug. 10
The Cass County Genealogical Society will host their second Tuesday meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
This meeting will include a special guest speaker and C. C. G. S. member Kay Stephens, who will provide us with a Power Point Presentation on “The Weaks and The Days”, two of her family lines.
Meetings are held in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City, Texas at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets. There will be a light meal and beverages served.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information, call 903-796-3081.
Hallsville Ministerial Alliance to host Back-to-School Prayer Walk
The Hallsville Ministerial Alliance will be hosting a Back-to-School Prayer Walk at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.11.
The organization and participants will meet at the Hallsville Administration Building and pray over each campus. All area community members are invited to join in this prayer walk.
For more information contact James Goulden at (972) 505-1876.
Friends Book Sale Fundraiser at the Marshall Public Library Aug.13 - 21
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will conduct the quarterly Janet and Spencer Black Memorial book sale fundraiser during Friday, Aug. 13, through Saturday, Aug. 21, in the Gold Auditorium of the Marshall Public Library, 300 South Alamo Street.
The book sale fundraiser will be conducted during regular Library hours: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.. The book sale closes 30 minutes prior to library closing. There will be an advance sale, Sneak Peek Buy, for Friends members only on Thursday, Aug.12, from 4 p.m. to 7 pm. Memberships are available at the door.
Donated books are accepted and appreciated. Come take a look at the great selection of donated books in the renovated Marshall Public Library!
St. Paul Baptist Church to host yard sale
The St. Paul Baptist Church is planning to host a Yard Sale on Saturday, August 14, from 8 a.m. to whenever items last. The event will feature a special Wheelbarrow Penny Drive as well.
Pleasant Hill C.M.E. Church to host annual family, friends day
Pleasant Hill C.M.E. Church is inviting everyone to celebrate their annual family and friends day program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Their special guest will be Rev. Torrance Hall and the Ebenezer C.M.E. Church from Lodi. The church is asking choirs, groups, or soloists to render songs of praise during the event.
The church is located at 9720 FM 9 North in Karnack with Rev. Ronald Carson as pastor.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at East Texas Baptist University
In conjunction with Walmart, East Texas Baptist University is offering a free COVID vaccine clinic on campus in Rogers Spiritual Life Center on Monday, Aug. 16, Wednesday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed, while daily supplies last. Find more information and register for a designated time slot at www.ETBU.edu/clinic.
Market on the Square hosted weekly
Marshall hosts Market on the Square, a farmers market which is held each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Market on the Square is located at Telegraph Park in the 100 block of North Washington in downtown Marshall. The market features locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables and handcrafted items, jams, jellies and flowers.
Master Naturalists Training Class to be offered
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is beginning a new training class Aug. 20. The required 40 hours of training is spread over four months, one weekend a month (Friday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Most classes will be held at the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Karnack. Cost is $40 for an individual or $55 for a couple.
Being a Master Naturalist includes volunteering to provide education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas in East Texas.
For more information, send inquiries to Caroline Hughes at cahughes8@gmail.com. Deadline to register is Aug. 12.
New Beginnings Baptist Church to host free informational foster, adopt event
New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview is hosting a Bruschetta Bar Dinner with the purpose of recruiting families to pursue foster care and adoption. The event is free with pre-registration.
Enjoy dinner and conversation with a panel of speakers who specialize in Foster Care and Adoption. Local organizations will be present to take your questions to the next level. This will be a night for encouragement, equipment and joy.
The event is open to families that are interested in foster care and adoption as well as families and individuals who want to support those who foster and adopt. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at New Beginnings Baptist Church, 2137 E. George Richey Rd, Longview. Come to the East Entrance.
GoBus Announces Trip Fares Return Sept. 1
GoBus announces the return of trip fares beginning on Sept. 1. Fares have been waived for the last 18 months to reduce interaction between drivers and riders as a safety measure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
GoBus will re-institute its fee structure of $2 for a one-way trip and $1 for each additional trip.
GoBus provides daily local public transportation within the East Texas region and offers trips from the rural areas into the urbanized areas of Longview or Tyler on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Book your trip by calling
1-800-590-3371 or request a trip online.
Celebrate recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.