An Old Fashion Back to the Old Landmark Celebration
The Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Scottsville cordially invites the public to share in their Annual “An Old Fashion Back to the Old Landmark” celebration.
It will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 with host Pastor Alvin D. Brown.
Mims VFD auxiliary to host fish fry Feb. 19
The Mims Volunteer Fire Department ladies auxiliary is sponsoring a drive-thru fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday Feb. 19.
The cost is by donation to aid the fire department's auxiliary.
The fish fry will be held at the Mims VFD Community center at 12728 FM 729, on the North side of Lake O' The Pines. Call in orders at 903-755-2227 to reserve by Friday, Feb. 19 at noon.
The meal will include fish, potato casserole, beans, coleslaw, mini corn muffins and a cookie bar.
Don't miss out on a great way to support the VFD with out getting out of your car to enjoy a great meal, organizers said.
Volunteer deputy registrars information
The following information is from the Harrison County Elections Office. If you were deputized to register voters last year, then your term expired Dec. 31, 2020.
If you would like to renew your authorization to register voters, or you are new and would like to serve in this volunteer capacity, the elections office will hold a class for volunteer deputy registrars at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19 at the office at 415 E. Burleson.
If a person has done this volunteer registering in the past but does no longer desire to serve in that capacity it, then the election's office asks that you turn in your registration materials.
Wiley College to host Wildcat Run event
Each week, the Wiley College Run Club, will be hosting a Wildcat Mile via zoom with Drs. MLC and Gorski set to gospel music 'None to Run' format.
All paces are welcomed and the runs are 30 minutes. Runs are being held Tuesday and Thursday at noon.
Meeting ID is 325 152 1861 and passcode is 1V2VQG on Zoom.
Free online intro computer courses to be offered
Nutown Revitalization Group has partnered with Pathways Computer Learning Center of NG to offer free virtual online Saturday.
Classes include intro to Adobe Dreamweaver 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and intro to Adobe Illustrator from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 20 and intro to game design from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and intro to game development creating your own video game noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 27.
For more information call 903-503-8718, send an email to nutownrevitalizationgroup@gmail.com or message nutown revitalization via Facebook messenger.
New Marshall Regional Arts Council show now open
A new show at the Marshall Place Gallery will be presented by the Marshall Regional Arts Council throughout the month of February.
The show, titled "Cosmic Creativity" will feature work by local artists Randy Sherrod and Ilea Osborne.
An event to meet the artists of the new show will be held at the Marshall Place Gallery at 1300 E Pinecrest Dr. on Feb. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Channel Control Merchants and Goodwill Industries of East Texas To Hold Job Fair on February 24
Marshall, TX – Channel Control Merchants, owner of Dirt Cheap, the largest retailer in the U.S. of customer returns and merchandise marked as out of stock, has partnered with Goodwill Industries of East Texas to hire forklift operators and warehouse workers.
Applications will be taken in-person only during a job fair on February 24, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Goodwill Marshall, located at 1601 Sedberry.
Pay for a forklift operator is $10.50 per hour, and warehouse workers earn $10 per hour. Officials said that approximately 50 – 60 jobs will be filled, with some applicants eligible to be hired on the spot.
All applicants must be able to pass a background check and drug test.