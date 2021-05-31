Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Catfish fry fundraiser dinner held Saturday
A children's ministry catfish fry fundraiser dinner will be held at Grange Hall Methodist Church from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29.
Suggested donation is $10 per plate for catfish, fries, beans, cole slaw and hushpuppies. Lemonade and soft drinks are also available. The meal is being catered by Cajun Tex.
The church is located at 4813 Hwy. 43 South (Pinecrest Drive).
Celebrate recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.
Humane Society of Harrison County to host special clinics for pet appreciation week
The Humane Society of Harrison County will host a evening of special clinics celebrating pet appreciation week. On June 8 from 6 p.m. till 7:30 p.m. at The Pet Place, located at 1901 Jefferson Avenue (behind WalMart), there will be different speakers covering some informational clinics.
David Fugler owner of Cutter's K-9's will demonstrate some Basic Obedience training tips, Behavior Correction and Blood Tracking tips.
Dr. Darlene Wehr owner of Wellington Street Veterinary Hospital will talk about some basic First Aid and Pet Wellness
Petsense Marshall will cover basic grooming needs for your pet.
For information about this event call 903 938-7297
History Rocks Day Camp is back, offered in June
The Harrison County Historical Museum will be holding "History Rocks Day Camp" June 21-25, five days in five downtown museums, one each day from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration will be held Friday, May 21 between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Museum office in downtown Marshall.
The cost is $45 and the camp is open to kids post-kindergarten through sixth grade. A camp t-shirt included in registration fee.