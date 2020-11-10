Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Free weekend entry to arboretum
The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is offering free admission Saturday and Sunday to mark the facility’s first birthday.
The arboretum at 706 W. Cotton St. features an interactive Southern Living Garden, gazebos, Christmas tree and lots more on property next to the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. The facility’s Visitor and Nature Center has a gift shop, gathering space and children’s education rooms.
Masks are required in the visitor center.
The arboretum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Regular admission is $5; $3 for seniors 65 and older and military members; $18 for families up to six people; and free for children 3 and younger. Arboretum members have free admission.
For information, visit www.longviewarboretum.org or call (903) 212-2181.
Patriotic Vehicle Procession Nov. 11
Instead of the regularly scheduled Veterans Day ceremony, a brief patriotic vehicle procession around the Harrison County Courthouse Square to honor the brave service and sacrifice of all veterans from 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 in downtown Marshall.
Those who wish to participate in the vehicle procession are asked to gather in their vehicles between 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. in the parking lot on the EAST side of the historic Courthouse.
Participants may wish to make signs to thank veterans for their brave service and/or display American flags and flags of the various military branches.
To reduce the risk of spreading the virus, all participants are asked to remain in their vehicles before and throughout the brief procession around the Square.
At 11 a.m., the East Texas Patriot Guard Riders will lead the procession of vehicles, departing from the east parking lot, and ride around the Courthouse Square twice.
After two times around the Square, the procession will stop for the playing of “Taps.”
The commemoration will then be concluded. Patriotic music for the procession will be broadcast on KMHT Radio 103.9. This way, all participants and veterans watching can remain in their vehicles throughout the procession and listen to the music on their car radios.
For those wishing to view from home, the procession will also be live streamed on Facebook Live by KMHT Radio 103.9 and the Marshall News Messenger.
Veterans Day to be observed by center
The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport will observe Veterans Day and celebrate the hospital’s 70th anniversary Nov. 10.
The outdoor event begins at 11 a.m. in the medical center’s rear parking lot. All veterans are invited to safely observe the event, participate in the drive-thru or view the celebration on Facebook Live @VAShreveport.
The U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Air Force, the Marine Corps League and the Vet Center of Shreveport will support the celebration, and Post-Acute Medical Specialty Hospitals of Shreveport, Chrisman McDonald’s of Bossier City and Hillcrest Funeral Homes will donate food and other refreshments.
Refreshments will be served in a parking lot drive-thru by volunteers.
The Patriot Guard Riders of Northwest Louisiana also will take part in the celebration.
All spectators not in vehicles are required to wear masks and social distance.
Genealogical Society to meet Nov. 10
The Cass County Genealogical Society meets on the second Tuesday of each
month. This month’s meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. The meeting will include a program by the Society’s Vice-President Louella Vernon who will explain “Your Ancestor’s FAN Club” strategy for genealogical research. A FAN club stands for “Family, Associates, and Neighbors.”
Everyone is invited to attend the meeting located in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets. A free meal and beverages are served.
For more information call 903-796-3081
Dessert auction at local library
It’s the Fourth of July in November! Join the Jefferson Carnegie Library Facebook Live feed at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 to place your bids for some of the best pies and cakes around — just in time for Thanksgiving.
And just like the traditional July 4th cake and pie auction, this one helps fund children’s books and activities at Jefferson Carnegie Library. Check out the event on the Jefferson Carnegie Library Facebook page for more information or to ask questions. On Nov. 21 go to the Jefferson Carnegie Library Facebook Page to view the live feed and bid on the goodies.
High bidders will need to come by the library at 301 W. Lafayette in Jefferson to pick up and pay for winning bid desserts.