Society to host meeting Aug. 11
The Cass County Genealogical Society is happy to announce that it will be able to hold its regular Second Tuesday Meeting onTuesday, Aug. 11.
This meeting will include a special guest speaker and C. C. G. S. member Roger Manley, who will members and guests about what life was like in the South during the Civil War era.
Meetings start at 6:30 p.m. and the organizations hopes that everyone will attend and bring a friend to the meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
The organization will serve a light meal and beverages and the public is always invited.
For more information call 903-796-3081
COVID-19 food boxes offered
On August 12, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mission Marshall will be offering COVID-19 Emergency Food Boxes on a first come first serve basis. The event will take place in the parking lot of Friendship Baptist Church, located at 1140 FM 1186, in Marshall. The event is open to anyone in need, and Gill community residents in need are encouraged to attend.