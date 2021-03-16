Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Chamber members eligible to receive free COVID tests for businesses
The Texas Division of Emergency Management is working with several local chambers of commerce across the state to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests kits for free to local businesses.
The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce has received a shipment of the rapid COVID-19 test kits to be distributed. Participants must complete an online training in order to receive a kit. The Chamber will not be administering the test.
Tim Huff has been assigned as the distributor liaison, contact him to receive your kits or for more information at 903 926-2673. Not a Chamber member? Please call 903 935-7868.
Wiley College to host Wildcat Run event
Each week, the Wiley College Run Club, will be hosting a Wildcat Mile via zoom with Drs. MLC and Gorski set to gospel music ‘None to Run’ format.
All paces are welcomed and the runs are 30 minutes. Runs are being held Tuesday and Thursday at noon. Meeting ID is 325 152 1861 and passcode is 1V2VQG on Zoom.