New Town Neighborhood Association to host Spring clean-up Saturday
The New Town Neighborhood Association will be hosting their annual Spring clean-up from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24.
Participants will need to meet at New Bethel Baptist Church parking lot at Milton and Spring Streets.
Gloves, trash bags and reachers will be furnished. For more information call 903-407-9184.
Marshall Harrison County Health District cancels vaccine clinics
Following the guidance from Texas DSHS to pause all administration of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine based on recommendations from the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Marshall Harrison County Health District is cancelling all COVID 19 vaccine appointments scheduled at their office. At this time the J&J Covid 19 vaccine is the only one they have in stock. They will provide an update when available.
Judge Joe Black speaker for Rotary Club Thursday
Judge Joe Black, County Court at Law, will be the guest speaker for the Marshall Rotary Club this Thursday at noon at Jose Tequila. Black will speak how COVID has affected the court system over the past year.
Members, plus community residents/ business leaders are welcome to attend.
Caddo Lake Historical Research Committee to host meeting April 17
Please mark your calendars and plan to attend the first Caddo Lake Historical Research Committee meeting in over a year.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Potter’s Point Community Center, 129 Marion County Rd 3636, Gray, Texas.
One of their members and Marion County historian, Sammie DeSpain, will present the program, “Hooked on History.”
The purpose of the Caddo Lake Historical Research Committee is: To preserve and improve the natural and cultural integrity of the Caddo Lake eco-system and to promote an appreciation of the ecological, natural and cultural history through the acquisition, preservation and cultivation of historical information, artifacts, sites, and buildings, known or unknown, in and around the lake and its environs, and to establish an archives and research center.