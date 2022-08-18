Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Museum to host Karnack book signing on Saturday
The Harrison County Historical Museum is proud to host the book signing for “The Northeast Corner of Harrison County,” by Rose Mary Magrill with Pat Odom and John Fortune on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The book highlights the Karnack, Caddo, Uncertain and Leigh areas. The book signing will begin at 11 a.m. on the second floor of Memorial City Hall West Gallery, located at 110 E. Houston St. Books will be available for purchase until 2 p.m.
Faith Baptist to host annual choir celebration
Faith Baptist Church, 1607 Madam Queen Street in Marshall, will host its annual choir celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Make a Joyful Noise.” Guests are the Rev. Rufus Watters and New Zion Baptist Church of Jefferson.
Republican Women’s 54th anniversary meeting today
The Harrison County Republican Women will host its 54th anniversary meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19, featuring guest speaker Kit Whitehill, who is president of the Texas Federation of Republican Women.
The event will take place at Marshall Elks Lodge, 411 E. Austin St. RVPs are required for lunch reservation by noon, Monday, Aug. 15, as seating is limited. RSVP to Cathy Lay at (903) 578-4952. The event is in celebration of the organization and the local women that have dedicated their time and efforts to supporting the Republican Party.
Woodlawn VFD to host pancake benefit Saturday
Woodlawn VFD is hosting a pancake supper to benefit Randy Allen and family. Randy was involved in a home accident on July 28 and suffered multiple injuries; he is recovering at home, needs rehab and will be out of work for an extended period of time. The benefit is Saturday, Aug. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 8688 U.S. 59 North. Cost is $10 a person and includes all you can eat pancakes, sausage, bacon, orange juice, milk and coffee.
Friends of the Library used book sale continues
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host an August used book sale. Regular sale runs through Aug. 20 whenever the library is open: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Homecoming set Sunday at Strickland Springs MBC
Strickland Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Waskom will host its homecoming celebration on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. Special guests are Pastor Alvin Brown and the Shiloh MBC.
Homecoming, revival is coming up at Galilee
Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville, will host its annual revival and homecoming celebration Aug. 24-26 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. “Family is Our Middle Name” is the theme. Guest speakers are the Rev. Jeffrey Marshall, of New Zion Baptist Church in Frierson, Louisiana, on Aug. 24; the Rev. Quinton Ross, of Golden Hill Baptist Church in Hallsville, on Aug. 25; the Rev. Harvel Davis, of Restoration Baptist Church in Longview, on Aug. 26; and the Rev. Richard Holloway, of Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Longview, on Aug. 28.
Antioch MBC revival set
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 410 FM 1999 in Karnack, will host its annual revival in Aug. 24-26 at 7 p.m. each night. Speaker will be Pastor Mark Harris of Cooper Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth.
Shady Grove CME Church sets homecoming, revival
Shady Grove CME Church, 7305 Blocker Road in Marshall, will host homecoming Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. and revival Aug. 29-31 at 7 p.m. nightly. Speakers are Pastor Wilburt Hall Jr. of Mt. Zion CME Church in Daingerfield, Pastor Wilburt Hall Sr. and Pastor Torrance Hall of Ebenezer CME Church in Marshall and Harmony CME Church in Lodi.
Mims Chapel CME plans homecoming, revival
Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 663 County Road 3122 in Marshall, will host its annual Homecoming Sunday on Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. Revival will be Sept. 5-6 at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest speaker is the Rev. A. Leon Hicks of Crossroad MBC in DeBerry.
Church to host Youth Explosion March 27-28
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple at 3949 W. Pinecrest Drive will have Youth Explosion Weekend on March 27-28. Service will be conducted by the youth Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. with an explosive and powerful message by a featured youth minister. This weekend will also feature the youth singing and ministering God’s Word.
Help is available for people with disabilities
The Crockett Resource Center for Independent Living’s independent services program is reminding Harrison and Marion County residents that they may qualify for services or assistive technology or equipment.
Eligibility is open to local applicants with a significant disability who have been diagnosed by a licensed practitioner.
Services and equipment include hearing aids, residential modifications (temporary), orientation and mobility training, durable medical equipment, visual aids, power wheelchairs, prosthetics, scooters, vehicle modifications, and other adaptive equipment and assistive technology.
Market on the Square open Wednesdays and Saturdays
Market on the Square, brought to the community by the Harrison County Farmers Market, is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to noon and is located at Telegraph Park (100 block of North Washington) in downtown Marshall.
Locally grown fruits and vegetables, honey, jams and jellies and artisan crafts are among the choices shoppers will find at the market.
Woodlawn Community Center hosts game night
Game Night is Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Woodlawn Community Center. Bring snacks and come have a great time.
Fundraising for The Marshall Depot continues
The volunteer Board of Directors of the non-profit Marshall Depot Inc. invites community members to send a tax-deductible donation to support the ongoing annual operation of the historic Marshall Depot as a working Amtrak station on the Texas Eagle route and T & P Railway Museum & Gift Shop.
Please mail donations to Marshall Depot Inc at 800 N. Washington, Suite 1 Marshall, Texas 75670.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley UMC
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.