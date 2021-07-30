Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at East Texas Baptist University
In conjunction with Walmart, East Texas Baptist University is offering a free COVID vaccine clinic on campus in Rogers Spiritual Life Center on Monday, Aug. 16, Wednesday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed, while daily supplies last. Find more information and register for a designated time slot at www.ETBU.edu/clinic.
St. John Baptist Church to celebrate annual Homecoming Aug. 1
St. John Baptist Church will celebrate their Annual Homecoming "Big Day" on Sunday, Aug.1, at 11 a.m. The church is located on Blocker Road.
Cass County Genealogical Society to host meeting Aug. 10
The Cass County Genealogical Society will host their second Tuesday meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
This meeting will include a special guest speaker and C. C. G. S. member Kay Stephens, who will provide us with a Power Point Presentation on “The Weaks and The Days”, two of her family lines.
Meetings are held in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City, Texas at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets. There will be a light meal and beverages served.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information, call 903-796-3081.
Cumberland Presbyterian to host book sale
Cumberland Presbyterian will be hosting a book sale from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 27-30.
The church has about 1,000 books from the libraries of Dave Johnson, Marvin Leslie, Kevin Ward, Bill Rustenhaven, Bruce Tankersley, Rusty Rustenhaven, and others. The book sale will take place in the air conditioned gym at the church. Hardbacks are $1 and each hardback book purchase gets a free paper back book. All paperbacks are four for $1.
All unsold books will be given to the Marshall Public Library for its sales.
All proceeds will go to help buy a computer for the church children's Awanas program.
The Cumberland Presbyterian Church is located next to the new Junior High School at 501 Indian Springs Road.
Market on the Square hosted weekly
Marshall hosts Market on the Square, a farmers market which is held each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Market on the Square is located at Telegraph Park in the 100 block of North Washington in downtown Marshall. The market features locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables and handcrafted items, jams, jellies and flowers.
State Line Christian Missionary to host Congress of Christian Education
State Line Christian Missionary and Education Association will be hosting its 2nd annual Congress of Christian Education July 26-28 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
The church is located at 1007 E. Pinecrest and the theme is "Carefully building on a solid foundation." Dr. Ricky L. Moore Sr. will be the moderator and Dr. K. Brian Davis Sr. is Congress President.
Back-to-School supply giveaway set for July 31
A free back-to-school supply giveaway is being hosted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31 in the Marshall City Park, behind the hospital.
The first 144 kids will receive a brand-new backpack along with needed supplies. They are also giving away free teacher baskets and free gift cards. There will also be food and fun for those in attendance.
The event is being hosted by the Newtown Revitalization Group (NRG), Marshall Against Violence (MAV), Crossroads Baptist Church, 24 SENT, Unified Trail Rider, the Cypress Junior Women's Club and Dum Way Riders.
For more information call 903-503-8717.
Clearview Baptist Church to host Homecoming Service
Sunday, Aug. 1 Clearview Baptist Church will be hosting its Homecoming Service. The guest speaker will be Kenneth Flanagan.
Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed with a covered dish lunch.
Free backpack giveaway by Pentecostals of Marshall
The Pentecostals of Marshall are having a backpack giveaway for Marshall students ages 5-12. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
Students will receive a backpack and water bottle.
Students and their families are welcome to attend at The Pentecostals of Marshall at 1900 Karnack Hwy in Marshall.
Master Naturalists Training Class to be offered
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is beginning a new training class Aug. 20. The required 40 hours of training is spread over four months, one weekend a month (Friday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Most classes will be held at the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Karnack. Cost is $40 for an individual or $55 for a couple.
Being a Master Naturalist includes volunteering to provide education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas in East Texas.
For more information, send inquiries to Caroline Hughes at cahughes8@gmail.com. Deadline to register is Aug. 12.
Back to School Bash helps community with supplies, food and fun
New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview is hosting its second Back to School Bash. The event is free with pre-registration.
Back to School Bash will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 in both the Longview (2137 E. George Richey) and Gilmer (1977 State Highway 155 N.) campuses.
Participants will receive a backpack filled with school supplies, free haircuts, free food, snow cones and games.
Ken Lattimore and the Sons of the Pioneers to offer free concert
The Sons of the Pioneers, starring Ken Lattimore of Marshall, will be hosting a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at the First United Methodist Church, located at 500 Common Street in downtown Shreveport.
The concert is on the Texas Street Arts program, offered without charge to the community.
Annual Love Fellowship Women's Crusade set in August
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple will have their Annual Love Fellowship Women's Crusade at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 - 6 with hostess and co-pastor evangelist Margaret Kiel. The word of God will be preached nightly.
For more information call 903-263-3705 or 903-927-2717. Bishop Larry B. Kiel, Sr. is the pastor.
New Beginnings Baptist Church to host free informational foster, adopt event
New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview is hosting a Bruschetta Bar Dinner with the purpose of recruiting families to pursue foster care and adoption. The event is free with pre-registration.
Enjoy dinner and conversation with a panel of speakers who specialize in Foster Care and Adoption. Local organizations will be present to take your questions to the next level. This will be a night for encouragement, equipment and joy.
The event is open to families that are interested in foster care and adoption as well as families and individuals who want to support those who foster and adopt. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at New Beginnings Baptist Church, 2137 E. George Richey Rd, Longview. Come to the East Entrance.
GoBus Announces Trip Fares Return Sept. 1
GoBus announces the return of trip fares beginning on Sept. 1. Fares have been waived for the last 18 months to reduce interaction between drivers and riders as a safety measure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
GoBus will re-institute its fee structure of $2 for a one-way trip and $1 for each additional trip.
GoBus provides daily local public transportation within the East Texas region and offers trips from the rural areas into the urbanized areas of Longview or Tyler on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Book your trip by calling
1-800-590-3371 or request a trip online.
Celebrate recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.