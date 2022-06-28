Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
FOMA offers volunteer training
Want to make a small but measurable difference in the world while gaining new friends? Join our team!
Friends of Marshall Animals (FOMA) offers orientation and training twice each month for people interested in volunteering at Marshall Pet Adoption Center (MPAC).
Orientation familiarizes volunteers with MPAC and its policies and procedures, while training covers best practices in animal care and handling. Combined, they typically take just over two hours to complete.
July’s sessions will be held on July 2 at 10 a.m. and July 5 at 2 p.m., at MPAC.
Attendance is required prior to any volunteer work. Applications and further information are available at FOMA’s website, www.friendsofmarshallanimals.org.
Ebenezer CME to
celebrate pastor
Ebenezer CME Church will celebrate Pastor Torrence Hall’s 4th anniversary on July 3 at 3 p.m. at the church, 118 County Road 1775 in Lodi. Guest preacher is Pastor Wilburt Hall Jr. of Mt. Zion CME Church.
Pleasant Hill CME to celebrate 145th church anniversary
Pleasant Hill CME Church, 9720 FM 9 North in Karnack will celebrate its 145th church anniversary on Sunday, July 3 at 2:30 p.m. Evangelist Cat Chavers-Yanes of Glory Bound MBC in Compton, California will be the special guest.
St. John Baptist plans Family and Friends Day
St. John Baptist Church, 1149 Blocker Road, will host the annual Family and Friends Day on Sunday, July 10 at 3 p.m. Bishop Jessie Biles and the Hughes Springs Community Church will be the special guests. Everyone is invited.
Extension Office plans
training for volunteer judges
According to the independentsector.org volunteers are valued at $28.54 per hour? Have you ever considered donating your precious valuable time while having a little fun? Are you interested in becoming a certified judge for fairs, festivals and other events? Do you want to learn what judges are taught, so that you can improve your own skills, as you prepare your own entries for your local fair? Are you a volunteer with your local fair?
If you answered “yes” to any of the above questions, then you should plan to attend an upcoming Certified Volunteer Judges training hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service on Tuesday, July 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The training will be held in the Gregg County Extension office, 405 E. Marshall Ave. in Longview, Texas.
Topics to be discussed include clothing (sewing and quilting), foods (baked and preserved), judging etiquette, art/design (crafts and photography) and horticulture (plants and floral design).
Registration is $30/person or $31.50 if using a debit or credit card. The cost includes lunch and is due with registration by July 8.
Please call the Harrison County Extension office at (903) 935-8414 or email ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu for a registration form or more information.
Individuals with special foods needs or a limited ability requiring an auxiliary aid, service or accommodation in order to participate in this program, are asked to contact the Gregg County Extension office at (903) 236-8428 to determine how reasonable accommodations can be made.
Master Naturalists Training Class to begin in August
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is beginning a new training class Aug. 19. The required 40 hours of training is spread over four months, one weekend a month (Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most classes will be held at the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Karnack. Cost is $40 for an individual or $55 for a couple. Being a Master Naturalist includes volunteering to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas in East Texas. For more information, send inquiries to Caroline Hughes at cahughes8@gmail.com. Deadline to register is Aug. 1.
Eastern Hills Church of
Christ VBS is July 17-21
Eastern Hills Church of Christ’s annual Vacation Bible School is July 17-21 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. This summer, students will learn how to be Champions: Empowered by Jesus. The last night features games and special treats.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Bible study set Tuesdays
Bring your Bible and come for a noon Bible study each Tuesday beginning Feb. 1 at 1101 Indian Springs in the prayer chapel across the street from Najavo Trails.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.