Cass County Genealogical Society to meet Jan. 12
The Cass County Genealogical Society meets on the second Tuesday of each month.
At the Tuesday, Jan. 12 meeting C.C.G.S. Resident Historian Charles Steger will discuss early land transactions and the archaeological survey conducted in Northeast Texas by the Republic of Texas.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and the organization hopes that as many of as possible will join them for the monthly meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City on the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
As always there will be a light meal and beverages. and the public is always invited.
For more information call 903-796-3081.