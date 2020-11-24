Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Market to benefit Harleton FD
A Holiday outdoor market will be held from 10 a.m. until dark Saturday, Dec. 5 to serve as a fundraiser for the Harleton Fire Department
The event will take place in the lot located in the block across the street from the elementary and junior high schools on Highway 154.
Social distancing, masks and hand sanitizer is encouraged for vendors and shoppers. Everything from vintage, repurposed items to canned and baked goods, boutique gifts, original designs, clothes, jewelry, furniture and laser art will be available for purchase.
The money from the $10 vendor fees along with donations collected at the event will be presented to the fire department.
Christmas show to be revived
Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players invite you to take a step back in time with them this Christmas and enjoy a vintage, Christmas-themed USO style show on 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12 at the VFW Post No. 10373 in Jefferson.
Tickets for each show are $15 per person and are available at www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com. Tickets can also be purchased at The Willow Tree, located at 211 North Polk Street in Jefferson, or by calling 903-665-8243.