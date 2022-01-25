Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Excel, Adobe computer classes planned
George Washington Carver Community Center, 2302 Holland St., will offer free Excel and Adobe computer classes, starting Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The first class on the Excel computer software program will be 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, and then 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The Adobe Photoshop class will be 10 a.m. to noon; and 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27.
Those interested can register online at https://forms.gle/SAZgbx5HfgP3JVtE7 or by texting (903) 472-1942 to sign up.
Section 8 waitlist
re-opens
The City of Marshall Housing Authority has begun to accept applications.
Bring birth certificates and social security cards for each member of your household. Applications may be picked up from the Housing Authority or can be emailed to you.
For questions, call (903) 938-0717.
MBC to celebrate
pastor anniversary
New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 501 Middle St. in Marshall, will host its ninth Pastoral Anniversary, honoring the church’s pastor, Minister C.D. Hollins, on Sunday, Feb. 20. The event will feature two services, slated for 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Guest speakers are Rev. Jesse Russell, pastor of Union Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall, and Rev. Michaelangelo Watkins, pastor of St. Matthews Baptist No. 1 Church in Mer Rouge, Louisiana.
Shady Grove CME to
host Black history,
men day program
The Shady Grove CME Church will host its annual Black history and men day program on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. Speaker is the Rev. Jesse Russell of Union Baptist Church in Marshall.
Pastor installation is Jan. 30 at Old Border Baptist
Old Border Baptist Church, County Road 2713 in Jonesville, will host an installation service for Pastor Moses Robinson on Jan. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Special guests are the Rev. Martin Taylor of New Life MBC and guest choir of Shreveport; the Rev. Jessie Russell of Union MBC in Marshall; and the Rev. James Bell of Bethesda MBC of Marshall. Masks are required.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets every Wednesday
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.