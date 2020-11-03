Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Veterans virtual hiring fair set for Nov. 5
A statewide virtual Red, White and You! veterans hiring fair is planned Thursday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Texas Workforce Commission, in partnership with Workforce Solutions East Texas and the Texas Veterans Commission, is hosting the fair. The event is focused on veterans but open to the public.
East Texas employers and job seekers are encouraged to participate by registering for the event at www.easttexasworkforce.org/HRWY2020.
Cass County Genealogical Society to meet Nov. 10
The Cass County Genealogical Society meets on the second Tuesday of each
month. This month’s meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. The meeting will include a program by the Society’s Vice-President Louella Vernon who will explain “Your Ancestor’s FAN Club” strategy for genealogical research. A FAN club stands for "Family, Associates, and Neighbors."
Everyone is invited to attend the meeting located in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets. A free meal and beverages are served.
For more information call 903-796-3081
Jefferson Carnegie Library to host dessert auction
It's the Fourth of July in November! Join the Jefferson Carnegie Library Facebook Live feed at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 to place your bids for some of the best pies and cakes around - just in time for Thanksgiving.
And just like the traditional July 4th cake and pie auction, this one helps fund children's books and activities at Jefferson Carnegie Library. Check out the event on the Jefferson Carnegie Library Facebook page for more information or to ask questions. On Nov. 21 go to the Jefferson Carnegie Library Facebook Page to view the live feed and bid on the goodies.
High bidders will need to come by the library at 301 W. Lafayette in Jefferson to pick up and pay for winning bid desserts.