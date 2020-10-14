Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Thrift shop to open Oct. 24
A new project that the Mims VFD ladies auxiliary has put together and is hosting a grand opening for Mims Helping Hands Thrift Shop located at Lake O’Pines at 12728 FM 729 Avinger Texas.
The event will start at 10 a.m. and will stay open until 2 p.m. with door prized available to celebrate the occasion. The store is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and accepts gently used clothes and household items. We have bargains galore to choose from for a small donation. All proceeds go to Mims Volunteer Firefighter Department.