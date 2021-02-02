Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Cass County Genealogical Society to meet Feb. 9
The Cass County Genealogical Society meets on the second Tuesday of each month.
For Black History Month, at the Tuesday, Feb. 9 meeting, longtime resident Ray Edwards will discuss the Black leaders of the past, telling the stories of many of the Black merchants and entrepreneurs of the 60s and 70s in Cass County.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and everyone is invited to attend the meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City on the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
There will be a light meal and beverages. For more information call 903-796-3081.
More vaccines available at Gregg County hub Feb. 5
In less than its first full day of operation, nearly 14,000 people scheduled their appointments at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd COVID-19 Vaccination Hub in Longview, with more than 30,000 people each hour visiting vaccinate.christushealth.org.
Due to this incredible demand for vaccines across Northeast Texas, all currently scheduled appointments for the upcoming CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Vaccination Hub site in Gregg County have been filled through the first four weekends. However, the State is scheduled to replenish vaccine supply, and additional appointments will be added next Friday, Feb. 5.
To check on vaccines and schedule appointment go to vaccinate.christushealth.org or call 877-335-5746. It is recommended to wait until Feb. 5 before calling.
Filing for Marshall City Council Districts 1 through 4 open now
The filing period to run for election on May 1 for City Council seats in Districts 1 through 4 has begun this week, and runs through Feb. 12. Interested parties are able to pick up packets to file for election in the office of the City Secretary, located in Marshall City Hall, at 401 S Alamo.
Marshall Regional Arts Council show premiere in February
A new show at the Marshall Place Gallery will be presented by the Marshall Regional Arts Council throughout the month of February.
The show, titled “Cosmic Creativity” will feature work by local artists Randy Sherrod and Ilea Osborne.
An event to meet the artists of the new show will be held at the Marshall Place Gallery at 1300 E Pinecrest Dr. on Feb. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m.