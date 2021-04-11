Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Knights of Columbus Spaghetti fundraiser set for today
Marshall Knights of Columbus will host their annual Scholarship Spaghetti Dinner this Sunday. The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Parish Hall located 410 N. Alamo.
The event includes eat in or carry out and is $8 a plate.
Pre-K roundup to be hosted this week
Marshall Early Childhood Center will be hosting a pre-K round up at the MISD Administration Building this week. The event will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
Parents need to bring the following: drivers license, child’s birth certificate and social security card, child’s immunization records, proof of income (tax form 1040 of 2020), proof of residence (rental agreement or utility bill), and DD214 for veterans.
Enrollment is based on program acceptance. Only one person will be allowed to enter with each child. If you are residing with someone, the home owner will need to be present to complete an affidavit.
Cass Genealogical Society to host meeting April 13
The Cass County Genealogical Society’s second Tuesday meeting will be held April 13.
The speaker at this meeting will be C.C.G.S Member Elner Pyle who will share the history of the McCall family.
Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and everyone is invited, organizers said. The monthly meeting is held in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets. A light meal and beverages are served.
For more information, call 903-796-3081
Caddo Lake Historical Research Committee to host meeting
Please mark your calendars and plan to attend the first Caddo Lake Historical Research Committee meeting in over a year.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Potter’s Point Community
Center, 129 Marion County Rd 3636, Gray, Texas.
One of their members and Marion County historian, Sammie DeSpain, will present the program, “Hooked on History.”
The purpose of the Caddo Lake Historical Research Committee is: To preserve and improve the natural and cultural integrity of the Caddo Lake eco-system and to promote an appreciation of the ecological, natural and cultural history through the acquisition, preservation and cultivation of historical information, artifacts, sites, and buildings, known or unknown, in and around the lake and its environs, and to establish an archives and research center.