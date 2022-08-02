Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Marshall ISD announces new app
Marshall ISD has debuted a new phone app. With the new app, parents can access documents, events, news updates and even emergency notifications.
Download for Android at https://bit.ly/37yMvUB. Download for iPhone at https://apple.co/3Jrw5KK. You can also find a link to download the app on the Marshall ISD website at marshallisd.com.
Old Border Baptist to host events
Old Border Baptist Church, County Road 2713 in Jonesville, plans a revival and homecoming in August. Revival is Aug. 4-5 at 7 p.m. each night. Guest speaker is Pastor Edwin Lee of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Marshall. Homecoming is Aug. 7 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker is Pastor Sheldon McGowan of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church in Marshall.
Carter BloodCare plans blood drive at Marshall library
Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive for the community at Marshall Public Library on Friday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but individuals may schedule an appointment to donate blood via the library’s website www.marshallpubliclibrary.org. For a complete list of donation guidelines, visit Carter BloodCare online or call the library at (903) 935-4465.
Free Medicare education
class to be held
Learn the A, B, C and Ds of Medicare at a free Medicare education class at the Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd. The class is at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6 and will last about an hour. RSVP by calling or texting (903) 926-7098.
St. John BC homecoming is
Aug. 7, revival is Aug. 9-11
St. John Baptist Church’s annual Homecoming “Big Day” will be celebrated on Sunday, Aug. 7 at noon. The Homecoming Revival will be Aug. 9-11 at 7 p.m. each night. Guest speakers will be Pastor A.J. Bowers and Macedonia Baptist Church on Aug. 9; Pastor DeNicholas Chambers and St. Mark Baptist Church on Aug. 10; and Pastor Bryten Johnson and New Boggy Baptist Church of Waskom on Aug. 11. Everyone is invited to attend. Rev. S.L. Harris Jr., host pastor.
Friends of the Library
plans used book sale
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host an August used book sale beginning Aug. 11 with a sneak, peek and buy for Friends members from 4 to 7 p.m. Regular sale runs Aug. 12-20 whenever the library is open: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Market on the Square open Wednesdays and Saturdays
Market on the Square, brought to the community by the Harrison County Farmers Market, is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to noon and is located at Telegraph Park (100 block of North Washington) in downtown Marshall. Locally grown fruits and vegetables, honey, jams and jellies and artisan crafts are among the choices shoppers will find at the market.
Master Naturalists Training
Class to begin in August
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is beginning a new training class Aug. 19. The required 40 hours of training is spread over four months, one weekend a month (Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most classes will be held at the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Karnack. Cost is $40 for an individual or $55 for a couple. Being a Master Naturalist includes volunteering to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas in East Texas. For more information, send inquiries to Caroline Hughes at cahughes8@gmail.com. Deadline to register is Aug. 1.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Celebrate Recovery to be
hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.