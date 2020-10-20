Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Book signing set Oct. 22
A book signing for local author Tanya Cooper’s new book, “Purple Flowers” will be hosted from 1 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Deborah’s Boutique, 100 W. Grand Avenue, Suite A., in Marshall. The Christian children’s book, which is available on Amazon, is a true story from the author’s childhood, based on the biblical scripture Jeremiah 29:12. Proceeds from the book will benefit “Portion for Orphans”, a nonprofit organization that started in Marshall and supports orphanages throughout the world. Cooper said the book is a great way to talk to children about God’s faithfulness and how much he loves them.
Sisters Art and Vintage to host Halloween gift market
The Sisters Art and Vintage store located at 1902 E Travis St. will host a monstrously magical holiday gift market from 3 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 24. The sale event will feature hand crafted gifts, art and more. For more information visit www.sistersartandvintage.com/.
Thrift shop to open Oct. 24
A new project that the Mims VFD ladies auxiliary has put together and is hosting a grand opening for Mims Helping Hands Thrift Shop located at Lake O’Pines at 12728 FM 729 Avinger Texas.
The event will start at 10 a.m. and will stay open until 2 p.m. with door prized available to celebrate the occasion. The store is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and accepts gently used clothes and household items. We have bargains galore to choose from for a small donation. All proceeds go to Mims Volunteer Firefighter Department.