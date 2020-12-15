Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Traditional carriage rides offered in downtown
Traditional carriage rides will be offered through New Year’s Eve in downtown Marshall. Rides will run Tuesday through Sunday evenings in the downtown area.
The carriage rides will be private rides, and are offered in either a carriage wagonette or a carriage limo. The wagonette seats up to eight people, with the limo seating up to six.
Tickets are $35 each for the wagontette rides, and $65 for the limo, and can be purchased online at www.tailoredtek.com/tour-tek-shop. Since East Texas weather can be unpredictable, check the city’s Facebook page each day by 4 p.m. for inclement weather cancelations.
‘Wonderland of Christmas’ runs Dec. 19 and 26
“The Wonders of Christmas,” ride will take riders on a Christmas trip through the Piney Woods and along the Big Cypress Bayou. Riders will pass Christmas light displays and vignettes set up along the way before pulling back into the train depot on an antique gas powered locomotive.
The train rides will run Dec. 19 and 26. The depot will open at 11 a.m. each day and the narrated train rides will run at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. each day.
First Class train tickets are $15 each plus tax, and Coach Class tickets are $12 each plus tax. Children that ride on the lap are free.
To purchase tickets or learn more about the Christmas Express 2020, visit the Historic Jefferson Railway’s website at https://diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/
The depot is located at 400 East Austin Street in downtown Jefferson.