Mims VFD auxiliary fish fry set Friday
The Mims Volunteer Fire Department ladies auxiliary is sponsoring a drive-thru fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
The cost is by donation to aid the fire department’s auxiliary.
The fish fry will be held at the Mims VFD Community center at 12728 FM 729, on the North side of Lake O’ The Pines. Call in orders at 903-755-2227 to reserve by Friday, Feb. 19 at noon.
The meal will include fish, potato casserole, beans, coleslaw, mini corn muffins and a cookie bar.
Don’t miss out on a great way to support the VFD with out getting out of your car to enjoy a great meal, organizers said.
County issues volunteer deputy registrars information
The following information is from the Harrison County Elections Office. If you were deputized to register voters last year, then your term expired Dec. 31, 2020.
If you would like to renew your authorization to register voters, or you are new and would like to serve in this volunteer capacity, the elections office will hold a class for volunteer deputy registrars at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19 at the office at 415 E. Burleson.
If a person has done this volunteer registering in the past but does no longer desire to serve in that capacity it, then the election’s office asks that you turn in your registration materials.
Wiley College to host Wildcat Run event
Each week, the Wiley College Run Club, will be hosting a Wildcat Mile via zoom with Drs. MLC and Gorski set to gospel music ‘None to Run’ format.
All paces are welcomed and the runs are 30 minutes. Runs are being held Tuesday and Thursday at noon.
Meeting ID is 325 152 1861 and passcode is 1V2VQG on Zoom.
Group offers free computer courses
Nutown Revitalization Group has partnered with Pathways Computer Learning Center of NG to offer free virtual online Saturday.
Classes include intro to HTML web page design from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and creating and formatting a HTML web page and form web page from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 13, intro to Adobe Dreamweaver 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and intro to Adobe Illustrator from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 20 and intro to game design from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and intro to game development creating your own video game noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 27.
For more information call 903-503-8718, send an email to nutownrevitalizationgroup@gmail.com or message nutown revitalization via Facebook messenger.
New Marshall Regional Arts Council show now open
A new show at the Marshall Place Gallery will be presented by the Marshall Regional Arts Council throughout the month of February.
The show, titled “Cosmic Creativity” will feature work by local artists Randy Sherrod and Ilea Osborne.
An event to meet the artists of the new show will be held at the Marshall Place Gallery at 1300 E Pinecrest Dr. on Feb. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m.