4H hosting pecan sale
Local 4H clubs are hosting their annual 4H Pecan sale where one pound bags of pecan halves or pieces are available for $12 each.
Proceeds go to the Harrison County Homeschool 4H Club.
To place an order see local 4Hers or call 903-742-9912. All orders must be placed Oct. 12.
National Night Out to be held at Woodlawn FD
The 2020 Annual National Night Out event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Woodlawn Fire Department located at 9198 U.S. Hwy. 59 N.
There will be food, fellowship, fire trucks and a chance to visit with FD members. This free event is open to all community members and COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.
National Night Out to be held at Nesbitt FD
The 2020 Annual National Night Out event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Nesbitt Fire Department located at 9091 Hwy. 154.
There will be food, fellowship, fire trucks and a chance to visit with FD members. This free event is open to all community members and COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.
Sixth annual 'Cruisin' for a Cause' Car Show Oct. 10 in Tyler
The Sixth Annual "Cruisin' for a Cause" Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, located at 13590 St. Hwy 110 South in Tyler.
The event is family friendly and free to the public. There will be food trucks and vendors on site.
Cars and Trucks, all makes, models and years are welcome. Entry fee is $20. Pre-register at www.phbctyler.com.
For more information: 903-561-0445
53rd Annual Grubbs Family Union to be held Oct. 11
The 53nd Annual Grubbs Family Reunion will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11 at The Golden Corral in Marshall located on Highway 59 South before I-20.
Lunch will be held at 1 p.m.
Everyone is encouraged to call relatives out of town about the reunion.
Cass County Genealogical Society to meet Oct. 13
The Cass County Genealogical Society meets on the second Tuesday of each month.
The guest speaker on Tuesday, Oct. 13 will be C. C. G. S. Member Mary Echols with a program titled “Family Feud – A Shootout in Texas”. This should be fun.
The meetings start at 6:30 p.m. and organizers hope that as many of you as possible will join them for this interesting and informative monthly meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
They always serve a light meal and beverages and the public is invited. For more information call 903-796-3081.