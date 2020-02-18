Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Retired teachers association to meet
The Harrison County Retired Teachers Association will have their first meeting of 2020 on Tuesday, February 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Travis and Hwy 31.
HCRTA is the local unit of the Texas Retired Teachers Association. It is made up of all school districts’ retired personnel. They meet at the same place on the third Tuesday of the month of September, October, November, December, February, March, April and May.
If a personnel already belongs to TRTA at the cost of $35 per year, the cost to join the local Harrison County unit is an additional $10.
All Harrison County school districts’ personnel are invited to join us the organization on this day. For more information, call Clemmie Copeland at 903-935-1771 or Sally Swofford at 903-407-1173.”
Women’s luncheon scheduled Feb. 26
The CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health Center will be hosting a Red Dress Luncheon in honor of Women’s Heart Health from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Marshall Convention Center. Tickets are $35 and includes a panel discussion with doctors and lunch with friends. Reservations are required. Contact the foundation office at 903-315-5284 or purchase tickets in the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd.
African American History Month
The Harrison County Historical Museum is joining national museums, archives and libraries in celebrating African American History Month with an online exhibit called “African American Perspectives in Harrison County History.” The museum will feature African Americans in several categories including The Arts, Math and Sciences, Educators, Sports, Military, and Government and Politics. Posts to the museum’s Facebook will continue until February 29.
The museum’s website, harrisoncountymuseum.org, will have information for further study included in the museum’s exhibits and the Inez Hatley Hughes Research and Collection Center. The website information will include links to other sites about African American history.
For information contact the museum at 903-935-8417x1 or hchminfo@harrisoncountymuseum.org.
Harvey auditions to be this weekend
Auditions for Harvey, by Mary Chase and directed by Helli Smith, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22 at Telegraph Park on North Washington Avenue.
For more information call Smith at 903-930-9739.
Arts Council is now looking for artists
Marshall Regional Arts Council is looking for artists or crafters that want to bring artwork to to the Marshall Visual Arts Center for a show on Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It is $10 per entry, $25 for three entries. For more information call 903-935-4484.
Hospice volunteers are still needed
Marshall Homecare and Hospice is in need of two different types of volunteers- Direct Patient Care and Administrative Support.
Without volunteers, the Hospice could not provide the kinds or the scope of Service which are needed to enhance the quality of the lives of our patients and their families. Anyone interested in volunteering contact, Vivian Lewis, at 903 923-8154 or by email at vlewis@mhchtexas.com
Lions Club announces donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Home Health Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Quilt and Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, restocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Grief support group hosted every Thursday
A grief support group is held every Thursday at the HeartsWay Hospice Office, located at 205 E. Austin St. in Marshall.
Any questions can be answered at 903-938-5200. The meetings are open to anyone in the community, and they are free.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson Post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. Post #878 is located at 2711 West Houston Street. For information on how to join Smiley Summers, call 903-935-2655. For the George Thompson Post, call commander Marvin Bonner at 903-407-9184.
Marshall Beekeepers meet second Thursday of the month
The Marshall Beekeepers meeting is every second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are held at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 501 Indian Springs Road.