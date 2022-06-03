Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Harber Reunion set Saturday in Harleton
The Harber Family reunion is scheduled for June 4 at the Harleton Community Center located on Texas 154, 15 miles northwest of Marshall.
The informal gathering will be at 10:30 a.m., the business meeting at 11 a.m., with lunch to follow at 11:30 a.m.
Family and friends are invited to bring covered dishes for an informal lunch. This is the perfect time to catch up with cousins and other relatives. For extra fun, bring a door prize. Also bring copies of pictures of our older generation.
For more information, call Patricia Harber at (903) 938-3200.
Union Chapel MBC to honor pastor
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Waskom will celebrate Pastor Terrence A. McCray Sr. for his two years of service on Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Pastor Jessie Russell of Union Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall will speak at the 11 a.m. service and Pastor James Bell of Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall will speak at 2 p.m.
Mims Chapel CME to honor pastor
Mims Chapel CME will host an appreciation service for Pastor Wilburt and Sister Helen Hall Sr. on June 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the church, 663 CR 3122 Marshall.
Guest speaker is Pastor Wilburt Hall Jr. of Mt. Zion CME Church Daingerfield.
Woodlawn Comm.Center meeting set
The Woodlawn Community Center monthly meeting is Monday June 6 at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Central Baptist VBS scheduled June 6-8
Central Baptist Church, 106 E. Fannin St. in Marshall, will host a Vacation Bible School for kids in K-5 grades on June 6-8 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Zion MBC to host VBS June 6-10
Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 5379 FM 1793 in Marshall, will host a Vacation Bible School June 6-10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. nightly. The church says they have something for all ages from kindergarten to adults.
New Bethel to host Senior Day Out
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will host Senior Day Out, 2nd Wednesdays and Bible Study period on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Please come on time to enjoy a light morning snack. The church will hand out the schedule of events upon arrival.
The event will focus on physical health, mental health, educational topics, and most importantly, spiritual growth.
Senior Day will close out with a healthy lunch for the community. For more information, call (903) 935-3952.
Caddo Lake Clean-up event is June 11
The Greater Caddo Lake Association is hosting an on-the-water Caddo Lake clean-up on Saturday, June 11.
“Trash to Treasures” will be based at Johnson’s Ranch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with food and drinks available for purchase. Cash and prizes will be awarded to various categories of trash brought in.
There will some “tagged pieces” out there worth some cash, as well as quantity and weight of everything brought in.
No registration is needed — just get out in your boat and bring your trash to Johnson’s.
Piney Cemetery’s meeting is June 11
The annual Piney Cemetery Homecoming will be Saturday, June 11.
Anyone who has family or friends buried in the cemetery is invited to gather beginning at 10:15 a.m. a business meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a covered dish lunch to follow.
Bring food and drinks for your family and to share. The cemetery is located on Farm-to-Markey Road 2208.
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery, which is a family-community cemetery. Make checks to Piney Cemetery. Mail checks to Patricia Harber at 3541 FM 3379, Marshall, TX 75670.
Shady Grove CME Pastor Love Day set
Shady Grove CME Church, 7305 Blocker Road in Marshall, will celebrate its annual Pastor and Wife Annual Love Day on June 12 at 3 p.m.
Speaker is Bishop Curtis Slay, pastor of Plain Truth K.O.G.I.C. Kingdom of God Int’l Church” in Longview.
Carver Community Center to host expo
Carver Community Center will host its annual Harrison County Juneteenth Business Expo, from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the center, at 2302 Holland St.
The Small Business Administration will be on hand, detailing how to start a small business. Information sessions will kick off every hour. Proceeds will benefit the community center’s youth programs.
Eastern Hills Church of Christ VBS set
Eastern Hills Church of Christ’s annual Vacation Bible School is July 17-21 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. This summer, students will learn how to be Champions: Empowered by Jesus. The last night features games and special treats.
County Juneteenth events announced
The annual Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth commemoration has announced a slate of activities.
The Miss Juneteenth program will be 6:30 p.m., Friday, June 10, at G.W. Carver Center, 2302 Holland St. It will include a silent auction.
A Fashioned for Freedom Fashion Show will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Memorial City Hall. Local vendors and music featuring YouKnighted will be on hand.
A free art class will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, for ages 6 to 11 at G.W. Carver Center. Classes will be taught by Michelson Museum of Art. The Juneteenth Commemoration Program will be 10 a.m. at the Julius Scott Chapel at Wiley College.
The Juneteenth parade will be 11 a.m. June 18, starting at Wiley College and ending at the Carver Community Center. MISD teacher Della Washington will be the grand marshal.
A Business Expo will begin at noon at Carver Community Center, followed by the Bo Green domino tournament at 1 p.m.
Bible study, lunch set at Westley UMC
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting.
The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Bible study to take place Tuesdays
Bring your Bible and come for a noon Bible study each Tuesday beginning Feb. 1 at 1101 Indian Springs in the prayer chapel across the street from Najavo Trails.
Celebrate Recovery hosted Thursdays
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting.
Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.