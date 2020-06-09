Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Marshall’s 2020 Baccalaureate service is canceled. With regret, the Marshall Ministerial Alliance has decided to cancel this year’s worship service. They hope to resume the Baccalaureate next year.
The 8th annual Flotilla has been moved to Sept. 26 at Shady Glade in Karnack. Put in your canoe or kayak for a beautiful morning on one of three paddling trails that leave from Uncertain on the shores of Caddo Lake, in northeast on the border of Texas and Louisiana. The “lake” is actually a sprawling maze of bayous and sloughs covering 26,810 acres. The Caddo Lake area has 10 trails designated as part of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Texas Paddling Trails system. Each trail has unique features, and all are good for birding, photography and so much more. Day of event registration is $30 Paddlers 13 and under are $10 with adult registration. Contact us at: 2020earthdayflotilla@gmail.com, 903-672-5524, 903-736-3063, 903-679-9817, if you have questions. Funds raised will go toward this year’s flotilla expenses. After those expenses are covered, the remainder of the funds will go to maintenance of the paddle trails, kiosks and signage. Other projects that benefit recreational development for Caddo Lake are always under consideration and review.
Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Marshall resumes in person worship, this Sunday, June 7 at 10:45 a.m. The service will also be streamed live on Facebook.
First United Methodist Church services are online and in person worship in being held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. each Sunday.
Immanuel Baptist Church services — in person services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. Over 65 service and the high risk service will be Monday. It starts at 11 a.m.
First Baptist Church Marshall is streaming Sunday Worship services live on Facebook every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Past recordings can be seen on our Facebook page or the church’s website at www.fbcmarshall.org.
Marshall Saturday disposal hours suspended. Next free disposal day is June 13.