Marshall Lions club to host Swamp Monster Speaker
The Marshall Lions Club will be meeting on Tuesday, July 13 at the Panola Harrison building at 410 E. Houston at noon.
Craig Woolheater, who sponsors the Annual Bigfoot Conference in Jefferson, will be speaking on the 1965 Caddo Lake Swamp Monster sighting that made the Headline. He will also inform the group about 13 other Harrison County encounter that occurred. Visitors are welcome, but if you scare easily, you might best stay home.
Anointing Grace Ministries to host Vacation Bible School
Anointing Grace Ministries, located at the George Washington Community Center at 2302 Holland St., is hosting a Vacation Bible School and Day Camp for children ages 6 to 14, from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 17.
Activities include arts and crafts, video games, a reading room, prayer and meditation, pool table, ping pong table and acting, dancing and singing classes. Day camp teaching topics will include: Black history, teen talk, math and science. Parents and volunteers are needed. The event is limited to 20 Marshall ISD kids only, on a first come first serve-basis.
Cass County Genealogical Society to host meeting July 13
The Cass County Genealogical Society will be hosting their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City, Texas at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
This meeting will include a special guest speaker and C. C. G. S. member Tammie Duncan Blackburn will discuss the history of the D. A. R. (Daughters of the American Revolution) and all the good work their members do.
As always, a light meal and beverages will be served. Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call 903-796-3081.
Harrison County Republican Women to meet July 16
The Harrison County Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 16 at Marshall Elks Lodge. Guest speaker will be District Attorney Reid McCain and the public is invited. If you want a meal, please call 318-393-0245 or 903-407-3235 to make reservations.
Back-to-School supply giveaway set for July 31
A free back-to-school supply giveaway is being hosted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31 in the Marshall City Park, behind the hospital.
The first 70 kids will receive a brand-new backpack along with needed supplies. There will also be food and fun for those in attendance.
The event is being hosted by the Newtown Revitalization Group (NRG), Marshall Against Violence (MAV), Crossroads Baptist Church, Unified Trail Rider and the Cypress Junior Women's Club.
For more information call 903-503-8717.
Master Naturalists Training Class to be offered
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is beginning a new training class Aug. 20. The required 40 hours of training is spread over four months, one weekend a month (Friday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Most classes will be held at the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Karnack. Cost is $130 for an individual or $200 for a couple.
Being a Master Naturalist includes volunteering to provide education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas in East Texas.
For more information, send inquiries to Caroline Hughes at cahughes8@gmail.com. Deadline to register is Aug. 1.
Back to School Bash helps community with supplies, food and fun
New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview is hosting its second Back to School Bash. The event is free with pre-registration.
Back to School Bash will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 in both the Longview (2137 E. George Richey) and Gilmer (1977 State Highway 155 N.) campuses.
Participants will receive a backpack filled with school supplies, free haircuts, free food, snow cones and games.
Ken Lattimore and the Sons of the Pioneers to offer free concert
The Sons of the Pioneers, starring Ken Lattimore of Marshall, will be hosting a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at the First United Methodist Church, located at 500 Common Street in downtown Shreveport.
The concert is on the Texas Street Arts program, offered without charge to the community.
New Beginnings Baptist Church to host free informational foster, adopt event
New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview is hosting a Bruschetta Bar Dinner with the purpose of recruiting families to pursue foster care and adoption. The event is free with pre-registration.
Enjoy dinner and conversation with a panel of speakers who specialize in Foster Care and Adoption. Local organizations will be present to take your questions to the next level. This will be a night for encouragement, equipment and joy.
The event is open to families that are interested in foster care and adoption as well as families and individuals who want to support those who foster and adopt. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at New Beginnings Baptist Church, 2137 E. George Richey Rd, Longview. Come to the East Entrance.
GoBus Announces Trip Fares Return Sept. 1
GoBus announces the return of trip fares beginning on Sept. 1. Fares have been waived for the last 18 months to reduce interaction between drivers and riders as a safety measure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
GoBus will re-institute its fee structure of $2 for a one-way trip and $1 for each additional trip.
GoBus provides daily local public transportation within the East Texas region and offers trips from the rural areas into the urbanized areas of Longview or Tyler on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Book your trip by calling
1-800-590-3371 or request a trip online.
Celebrate recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.