Marshall library to host
peanut butter and jelly drive
The Marshall Public Library is hosting a peanut butter and jelly drive to benefit Mission Marshall. Donations can be dropped off at the library through the end of April. Plastic containers are preferred, but all donations are welcomed. For more about Mission Marshall’s services, call (903) 472-4944 or visit https://www.missionmarshall.org/.
Pleasant Hill CME to
host spring revival
The Pleasant Hill CME Church, 9270 FM 9 North in Karnack, will host its annual Spring Revival on April 18, 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. each night. Special guest speaker is the Rev. Paul Body and the True Life Ministries Church of Jefferson.
Wonderland volunteer
meeting is April 19
A community planning meeting for the Wonderland of Lights festival is planned for April 19 at 5:30 p.m. Community Development Director Garnett Johnson and Main Street Coordinator Lacy Burson are inviting all Marshall residents to participate. Volunteers will be meeting in the auditorium of Memorial City Hall. Stop by and learn how you can serve your community through Wonderland of Lights. If you have any questions, you can contact the Marshall Main Street at (903) 934-7902.
Harrison County A&M Club plans Aggie Muster
The Harrison County A&M Club will host the annual Aggie Muster on Thursday, April 21 at Bear Creek Smokehouse. 10857 Texas 154 in Marshall. The muster will include a dinner and silent auction, which will benefit Harrison County Aggie Moms scholarships.
Cost is $25. RSVP by April 14 by calling or texting Stuart Agnor at (903) 926-1453 or Mark Hartt at (903) 930-3492.
Earth Day paddling flotilla
is April 23 at Caddo Lake
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is holding their 10th annual Earth Day Paddling Flotilla on Caddo Lake, Saturday, April 23. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast snacks will be provided, along with a Dutch oven cooking demonstration, a fishing education table, a massage chair opportunity, corn hole games, raffle, silent auction, the Rolling Stove food truck and much more.
Launch is either at Shady Glade Marina or Johnson’s Ranch. Registration fees range from $10-$30, depending on when you register. Tickets are available via Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/2022Flotilla. For more information, contact 22flotilla10@gmail.com or (903) 736-3063.
Eastern Stars host Keith Wilkerson April 23
The Hallsville chapter No. 995 of the Order of the Eastern Star presents Keith Wilkerson Tells Funny Stories and Sings on Saturday, April 23 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the James F. Taylor Lodge, 203 Church St. in Hallsville.
Seating is limited. Tickets are $10, which includes a slice of pie, coffee and water. Children 11 and under get in for free and get a free cookie.
Pastor appreciation is April 24
The 24th appreciation for Pastor Paul A. Todd and his wife will be Sunday, April 24 at the CENTAL Building, 2907 Karnack Highway. Guests for the morning service are Pastor Paul Body and the True Light Ministries. Afternoon services continue at 2:30 p.m. with Dr. C.D. Hollings and the New Mount Moriah Baptist Church.
Republicans of Harleton
to host social
The Republicans of Harleton will host a come-and-go community social on April 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Harleton Fire Department. Learn more about the upcoming elections and candidates. Catfish Express Food Truck will be on site.
Marshall Lions Club plans Pancake Supper on May 3
The Marshall Lions Club will host a Pancake Supper on May 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Summit United Methodist Church, 1901 East End Blvd. North. Cost per plate will be $6, which includes pancakes, sausage, bacon and choice of milk, orange juice or coffee.
For those in a hurry, to-go plates will be provided. The event will also include a silent auction. Proceeds from the Pancake Supper and silent auction will further fund the Marshall Lions Club’s scholarship program.
Grange Hall UMC to host Catfish Fry/Fun Day
Grange Hall United Methodist Church, 4813 Texas 43 South, will host its second annual Catfish Fry/Fun Day for all ages, from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 28. The event will be catered by Cajun Tex. Plates will be $12.50 per order and will consist of catfish, fries and hushpuppies. New to the event this year is a “Dunkin’ the Pastors” booth, a horseshoe contest, bake sale, lemonade stand and a cash drawing for three prizes. First, second and third place winners will be announced. All proceeds will benefit the children’s ministry. It’ll be fun for the entire family.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Bible study set Tuesdays
Bring your Bible and come for a noon Bible study each Tuesday beginning Feb. 1 at 1101 Indian Springs in the prayer chapel across the street from Najavo Trails.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.