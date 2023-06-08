Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Patterson to speak at Rotary Club on Thursday
Chad Patterson with the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines will be the guest speaker for the Marshall Rotary Club this Thursday at noon at The Marshall Grand — Eighth Floor.
Members and community residents/business leaders are welcome to attend. To reserve a meal, please email rotaryclubofmarshalltexas@gmail.com
Marshall Beekeepers to meet Thursday
The monthly Marshall Beekeepers club will meet this Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. They will have a presentation and discussion on honey extraction in anticipation of, and preparation for, the upcoming summer collections. With the beginning of summer this month, the club is planning a “summer/Fourth of July meal” and will provide hot dogs and ask attendees to bring condiments, sides and drinks to compliment them. The meeting is open to anyone interested in bees and beekeeping.
Keep Marshall Beautiful seeks Beautification Awards nominations
The Keep Marshall Beautiful Board seeks nominations of residential and commercial properties which are well-maintained and have curb appeal. To nominate a residential or commercial property, complete an online form on the city’s website www.marshalltexas.net. Winning properties are selected by Keep Marshall Beautiful and will receive a $50 Lowe’s gift card. For more information, call (903) 935-4421.
Vacation Bible School to be held at Providence Church
VBS at Providence will be through June 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. “X marks the spot” is a phrase associated with expeditions and treasure hunts as adventurers set off to seek fame and fortune. For Christians, a cross marks the spot where the greatest treasure is found — Christ and the redemption through Him. Along with games, crafts, music and other fun activities, this year kids will learn the wonderful truth that faith is a gift of God — faith to follow, believe, obey, repent and share. All children between the ages of 5-12 are welcome. For more information and to register, go to www.ProvidenceMarshall.com.
Carver Community Center to host summer camp
George Washington Carver Community Center will host a summer camp, June 12-23, offering art, music, sports and reading academics. The camp fee is $25 per week per child. It’s free to Price T. Young students, ages 5 to 12. Register at www.georgewashingtonccc.com or text (903) 930-8325 to register.
Carver in Karnack to host Blackberry Jam
Carver CPS (Carver Community Center in Karnack) will host its second annual Blackberry Jam and communitywide Block Party, Saturday, June 17 at the community center, located at 14109 FM 134 in Karnack (former Karnack school). The day will feature food trucks, music, games, motorcycle clubs, food and jewelry vendors and more. Blackberry lemonade and popcorn will be served all day. A free Kids Play Day will be from 1 to 5 p.m., offering a bounce house, games and face painting. A Blackberry cobbler bakeoff will begin at 2 p.m. Dots and Spots tournament begins at 1 p.m. at a cost of $10 per player. Trophies for first and second place will be given. A slow-crawl and bike awards will begin at 3 p.m., featuring the State Burners Motorcycle Club and The Buffalo Soldiers of Shreveport. An Ol’Skool Jam for adults only will be from 8 p.m. until. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For tickets or to participate as a vendor, call (903) 578-0485.
St. Paul BC to hold revival June 19-21
St. Paul Baptist Church, 3006 Karnack Highway in Marshall, will hold its first revival meeting under new leadership on June 19-21 at 7 p.m. nightly. Evangelist for the week is Pastor Jeremy Williams. Homecoming Day will be celebrated Sunday, June 25 at 1 p.m., Evangelist of the hour is Pastor Paul Taylor and the Peter’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Karnack.
Collier’s Chapel MBC to host Re-Birth Explosion 2023
Collier’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 21897 FM 134 in Karnack, will host its Re-Birth Explosion 2023 “Rising Up And Bursting Out In The Name Of Jesus” on July 9 at 2:30 p.m. Speaker is the Rev. Vincent Collier of Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas.
New Vision to feature Marvin Sapp at church anniversary July 9
New Vision MBC @ Hillcrest will celebrate its “Holy Ghost Fire” fifth church anniversary at 6 p.m., July 9, featuring renowned gospel recording artist and minister, Bishop Marvin Sapp, as the guest speaker. The event will be hosted at the church, located at 2800 George Gregg St. Sapp, a multiplatinum selling artist has received 13 Grammy nominations, 24 Stellar awards, two Soul Train Music Awards, two BET awards, four Dove awards, eight BMI songwriter’s awards, Black Music Honors Gospel Music Icon Award, and many other accolades. His mega-selling hit “Never Would’ve Made it” held the number one slot on gospel and R&B radio for over a year and he held Billboard artist of the decade from 2000-2010. The public is invited to attend to join Sapp in celebrating New Vision’s church anniversary.
Pemberton alumni planning all-class reunion
Graduates of H.B. Pemberton Junior and Senior High School have announced plans for an all-class reunion to be held Oct. 13-15 in Marshall. The reunion committee encourages all alumni and graduates of the school to come and celebrate in this grand occasion. For more information, contact committee members Marcella Gooch-Reed at (903) 742-1902 or Marcellareed123@gmail.com and Warren Moody at (713) 417-7341 or at Wmood68806@aol.com.
New Town Neighborhood Association meets second Tuesdays
The New Town Neighborhood Association meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month except December. The meetings are open to the public. There are no dues to become a member of the association. Donations are accepted. Anyone interested in the revitalization of the New Town area are encouraged to attend.
In 2023, the June and July meetings of the Association will be hosted by Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 Bilups St. in Marshall.
Hearts & Hand Quilt Club meets first Thursdays
The Hearts & Hand Quilt Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Summit Methodist Church. For more information, call (903) 938-2425
Help available for people with disabilities
The Crockett Resource Center for Independent Living’s independent services program is reminding Harrison and Marion County residents that they may qualify for services or assistive technology or equipment. Eligibility is open to local applicants with a significant disability who have been diagnosed by a licensed practitioner. Services and equipment include hearing aids, residential modifications (temporary), orientation and mobility training, durable medical equipment, visual aids, power wheelchairs, prosthetics, scooters, vehicle modifications, and other adaptive equipment and assistive technology.
Woodlawn Community Center hosts game night
Game Night is Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Woodlawn Community Center. Bring snacks and come have a great time.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.