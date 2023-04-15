Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Women of Virtue Pearls and Tea event set April 15
Anointing Grace Ministries in partnership with Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Celebration will host a Women of Virtue “Pearls and Tea” event at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at George Washington Carver Community Center, 2302 Holland St. Awards will be presented to elect ladies for their outstanding impact on the community. The event will also celebrate Miss Juneteenth as funds will assist with the upcoming annual Juneteenth celebration. Attire is pretty pastels. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at Green’s Pro Services, 406 S. Williams St. For more information, call event chair, Alma Ravenell, at (903) 926-2670.
11th annual Flotilla on Caddo Lake set
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is holding their 11th annual Earth Day Paddling Flotilla on Caddo Lake, Saturday, April 22. Breakfast snacks will be provided, along with a fishing education table, cornhole games, raffle, silent auction and more. Food available for purchase: hot dogs, burgers and Frito chili pie. Launch is either at Shady Glade Marina or Johnson’s Ranch. Registration fee is $30 for adults through April 8, then $35 up until the day of the event. Youth 13 and under are $10. Tickets include a t-shirt (if registered before April 8), one raffle ticket, launch fees and breakfast snacks. Tickets are available via Eventbrite https://tinyurl.com/2023Flotilla.
HISD alumni seeking nominations
The Hallsville Distinguished Alumni Committee is currently accepting applications and nominations for candidates to be considered for induction as HISD Distinguished Alumni.
They will be accepting nominations until April 28. Nominees must be Hallsville High School or Galilee High School graduates, and must have been out of school for a minimum of 10 years.
Please contact Gwen Walker at gwalker2@hisd.com if you need a nomination form.
Galilee MBC to honor musicians
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1414 Elysian Fields Ave. in Marshall, cordially invites the community and friends to join them in showing their love and appreciation for their two musicians Kimberly Flanagan and Thai Buffin on Saturday, April 29 at 6 p.m. Pastor A.J. Bowers of Macedonia Baptist Church will deliver the anointed word.
Meetings for New Town Neighborhood Association set
The New Town Neighborhood Association meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month except December.
The meetings are open to the public. There are no dues to become a member of the association. Donations are accepted. Anyone interested in the revitalization of the New Town area are encouraged to attend.
In 2023, the April and May meetings of the Association will be hosted by Mt. Zion Spiritual Church No. 2, which is located at 2200 Pemberton St. in Marshall.
Hearts & Hand Quilt Club sets meetings
The Hearts & Hand Quilt Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Summit Methodist Church. For more information, call (903) 938-2425.
Help for people with disabilities offered
The Crockett Resource Center for Independent Living’s independent services program is reminding Harrison and Marion County residents that they may qualify for services or assistive technology or equipment. Eligibility is open to local applicants with a significant disability who have been diagnosed by a licensed practitioner. Services and equipment include hearing aids, residential modifications (temporary), orientation and mobility training, durable medical equipment, visual aids, power wheelchairs, prosthetics, scooters, vehicle modifications, and other adaptive equipment and assistive technology.
Woodlawn Comm. Center announces game night
Game Night is Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Woodlawn Community Center. Bring snacks and come have a great time.
Bible study, lunch set at Wesley UMC
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Wesley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Celebrate Recovery set each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.