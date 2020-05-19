Submit events to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com.
■ Evangelical Presbyterian Church services — online services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday
■ First United Methodist Church services — online worship at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. each Sunday
■ Immanuel Baptist Church services — services available online
■ City of Marshall Saturday disposal hours suspended. Next free disposal day is June 13.
■ Dollar General (open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for Seniors over age 60 ONLY; all stores closing one hour early)
■ Superone, Brookshires, Spring (Shortened hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 5 percent discount for all senior citizens) — Instacart available
■ Walmart Supercenter (Shortened hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
■ Walgreens Pharmacy — Special Frontlines Heroes Discount Day — April 25 — 30% discount available off store brands, 20 percent everything else.
Offer is good for first responders, law enforcement officers, physicians and nurses.
■ Buffalo Supply and Equipment Inc. offering PPE packs including N95 masks, nitrile gloves and sanitizer. Call 903-923-0491.