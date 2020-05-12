Submit events to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com.
A drive-thru emergency food distribution event is being held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 12 at the Marshall Convention Center by the East Texas Food Bank.
ETFB will distribute emergency food boxes and/or fresh items such as produce depending on availability. The distribution is open to anyone and there are no restrictions on where you live or your age to receive food. There is no ID or paperwork required.
It’s a drive-thru distribution, with entrance on Bell Street, coming from Garrett Road. No public entrance allowed from Highway 69 onto Bell Street.
The Harrison County Historical Commission’s meeting scheduled for May 14 at the Marshall T&P Depot will not be held due to health and safety concerns.
The next meeting will be held July 9.
Evangelical Presbyterian Church services — online services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday
First United Methodist Church services — online worship at 10 a.m. each Sunday
Immanuel Baptist Church services — services available online
City of Marshall Saturday disposal hours suspended. Next free disposal day is June 13.
Dollar General (open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for Seniors over age 60 ONLY; all stores closing one hour early)
Superone, Brookshires, Spring (Shortened hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 5 percent discount for all senior citizens) — Instacart available
Walmart Supercenter (Shortened hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
Walgreens Pharmacy — Special Frontlines Heroes Discount Day — April 25 — 30% discount available off store brands, 20 percent everything else.
Offer is good for first responders, law enforcement officers, physicians and nurses.
Buffalo Supply and Equipment Inc. offering PPE packs including N95 masks, nitrile gloves and sanitizer. Call 903-923-0491.