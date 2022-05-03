Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
National Day of Prayer event is May 5
The First Responder Prayer Force, formally, Marshall Prayer Force, will be hosting its annual National Day of Prayer on the Historical courthouse lawn on Thursday, May 5 at noon. Each participant will be asked to read designated scriptures out loud for about 20-30 minutes. Then there will be prayer for the leaders of our country, state, county, city and first responders. Please plan to attend this annual event. Boxed sandwich lunches and drinks will be provided for the first 200 people. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on. For more information, call the prayer force at (903) 934-8067.
New Town Neighborhood Association plans clean-up
The New Town Neighborhood Association, in partnership with the City of Marshall and Keep Marshall Beautiful, will have its Spring Clean-Up Event on Saturday, April 30 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will gather at New Bethel Baptist Church, 408 Milton St., to obtain instructions and supplies. Light refreshments will be available.
Large items put at curbside will be removed during the event. To make sure your large item is not overlooked, please call (903) 938-0088 with the location of the item to be picked up. Republic Waste, Marshall’s trash and recycle service will dispose of all collected items.
A litter free environment brings pride to the community. Every resident in New Town can participate by picking up litter on the street where they live or work. Lets all do our part to make the New Town neighborhood an exemplary example of community pride!
Jefferson PD to host drug takeback April 30
The Jefferson Police Department will host a National Prescription Drug Takeback Day on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brookshire’s, 404 E. Broadway St. in Jefferson.
The community can safely drop off unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications at the event.
Marshall Arts League meets May 1
Marshall Arts League meets Sunday, May 1, at 1 p.m., at the Studio of Artist Dennis O’Bryant, 707 E. Burleson. All artists, wannabe artists, and art lovers are welcome to attend. There will be music, art, refreshments, a raffle, and a business meeting. Voting for artwork to be displayed at local businesses and organizations will be held. Members are encouraged to bring their works. For further information community members can contact Chuck Lambert at speckyoulater@gmail.com or 318-286-3268.
Old Border Baptist to celebrate 185th anniversary
Old Border Baptist Church, 2713 Concord Road in Jonesville, will celebrate its 185th anniversary on May 1 at 2 p.m.Guest speaker is Pastor Ja’Darrius A. Ervin of Elysian Fields Baptist Church. Dinner will be served. Masks required.
True Vine BC
to install pastor
True Vine Baptist Church will host a pastor installation program on May 1 at 2:30 p.m. Speaker is the Rev. Jessie Russell of Union Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall.
Woodlawn Community Center meeting is May 2
The Woodlawn Community Center monthly meeting is Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Marshall Lions Club plans Pancake Supper on May 3
The Marshall Lions Club will host a Pancake Supper on May 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Summit United Methodist Church, 1901 East End Blvd. North. Cost per plate will be $6, which includes pancakes, sausage, bacon and choice of milk, orange juice or coffee.
For those in a hurry, to-go plates will be provided. The event will also include a silent auction. Proceeds from the Pancake Supper and silent auction will further fund the Marshall Lions Club’s scholarship program.
Friends of Marshall library book sale planned for May 6 — 14
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library are planning to host its regular book sale May 6 through 14 at the Marshall Public Library. All funds from the book sale go to benefit the friends nonprofit organization. The book sale will take place during regular library business hours in the Gold Auditorium. Hardcover books will be sold for $1, with children’s and paper back books sold for $0.50.
Waskom Chamber
re-opening is May 10
The Waskom of Chamber of Commerce is planning its grand re-opening on May 10 at 7 p.m. at Catfish Village Waskom. All Waskom businesses, entrepreneurs, individuals, students, seniors and nonprofits are welcome.
Hallsville’s Music in
the Park is May 21
Music in the Park is Saturday, May 21 beginning at 11 a.m. at Hallsville City Park, 300 N. Central St.
Performers include the Hallsville sixth grade, junior high and high school choirs and bands.
Grange Hall UMC to host Catfish Fry/Fun Day
Grange Hall United Methodist Church, 4813 Texas 43 South, will host its second annual Catfish Fry/Fun Day for all ages, from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 28. The event will be catered by Cajun Tex. Plates will be $12.50 per order and will consist of catfish, fries and hushpuppies. New to the event this year is a “Dunkin’ the Pastors” booth, a horseshoe contest, bake sale, lemonade stand and a cash drawing for three prizes. First, second and third place winners will be announced. All proceeds will benefit the children’s ministry. It’ll be fun for the entire family.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley
United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Bible study set Tuesdays
Bring your Bible and come for a noon Bible study each Tuesday beginning Feb. 1 at 1101 Indian Springs in the prayer chapel across the street from Najavo Trails.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.