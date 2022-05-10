Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Marshall Symphony Orchestra to host Voices Downtown Concert Week
May 11-14 will be packed with concerts in downtown Marshall as the Marshall Symphony League celebrates Voices Downtown Concert Week.
Wednesday, at 5 p.m. at Telegraph Park, will be Dixieland on the Square. Plate by Cajun Tex, for $12, will be offered at a MSO fundraiser. The performance is free.
MSO Conductor Kermit will take part in “Conversations with the Conductor” on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Telegraph Park.
A rehearsal, crawfish boil and catfish dinner will take place Friday at 7 p.m. in the eastside parking lot of the historic courthouse. Plates catered by Cajun Tex will be $12. Casey Martin will host the Friday Night After Party.
The main event is the Voices 3.0 Concert on Saturday, May 14 at 8 p.m. in the eastside parking lot of the historic courthouse. Food will be available for purchase beginning at 6:30 p.m. from La Taquiera and Lee Lee’s Catering. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at gate. Students get in for $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Tickets are available at marshallsymphony.com or call (903) 926-1030. Event is BYOB. Rain-out date is Sunday, May 15.
Friend of Marshall library book sale planned for May 6-14
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library are planning to host its regular book sale May 6 through 14 at the Marshall Public Library. All funds from the book sale go to benefit the friends nonprofit organization. The book sale will take place during regular library business hours in the Gold Auditorium. Hardcover books will be sold for $1, with children’s and paper back books sold for $0.50.
Pet Health Fair is May 9 in Marshall
Marshall dog and cat owners can get free combination vaccines on Monday, May 9 at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, 2502 E. Travis, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dog owners can also pick up free flea and tick prevention products. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to stay in line in their cars for this drive-thru event. Dogs will be weighed before flea preventative is dispensed.
For dogs, the vaccines that make up the 5-in-1 vaccine are distemper, adenovirus type 1 and 2, parainfluenza, and parvovirus. For cats, the vaccine covers FHV1, which causes feline viral rhinotracheitis, FCV, which causes respiratory disease, and FPV, which causes feline panleukopenia. Rabies vaccines are not available at this event.
The event is sponsored by the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, Friends of Marshall Animals, Paws 4 Life and Friends of Jefferson Animals.
Waskom Chamber re‑opening is May 10
The Waskom of Chamber of Commerce is planning its grand re-opening on May 10 at 7 p.m. at Catfish Village Waskom. All Waskom businesses, entrepreneurs, individuals, students, seniors and nonprofits are welcome.
Marshall library to host free Medicare class
A free Medicare education class is set May 10 at both noon and 3 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd.
A benefit advisor specializing in Medicare will cover topics such as how and when to enroll in Medicare, as well as what happens if you are already on; Medicare and turning 65; when you are allowed to change plans (annual enrollment and special enrollment periods); Medicare health plan coverage choices (Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage); prescription drug plans; qualifying for extra help with premiums; and other topics.
Each meeting lasts approximately one hour. RSVP by texting or calling Prentis Hay at (903) 754-4406.
Extension Office to host ‘The Mind Matters’ seminar
The Harrison County Extension Office will host “The Mind Matters” seminar on May 12 from 10 a.m. to noon in person at 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall or via Zoom. RSVP by May 5. Call (903) 935-8414.
Strickland Springs MBC to celebrate 157th church anniversary
Strickland Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Waskom will celebrate its 157th church anniversary with a special service May 15 at 1 p.m. with guest pastor Jesse Russell and the Union BMC in Marshall.
Galilee MBC to celebrate 138th church anniversary
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1414 Elysian Fields Ave., invites the community to come and worship with them in celebrating their 138th Church Anniversary on May 15th at 2 p.m. Theme: “Still Standing by God’s Grace.” Matt. 16:18. Special guest is the Rev. Stevie Jeffery and the Valley View Baptist Church family.
Hallsville’s Music in the Park is May 21
Music in the Park is Saturday, May 21 beginning at 11 a.m. at Hallsville City Park, 300 N. Central St.
Performers include the Hallsville sixth grade, junior high and high school choirs and bands.
Grange Hall UMC to host Catfish Fry/Fun Day
Grange Hall United Methodist Church, 4813 Texas 43 South, will host its second annual Catfish Fry/Fun Day for all ages, from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 28. The event will be catered by Cajun Tex. Plates will be $12.50 per order and will consist of catfish, fries and hushpuppies. New to the event this year is a “Dunkin’ the Pastors” booth, a horseshoe contest, bake sale, lemonade stand and a cash drawing for three prizes. First, second and third place winners will be announced. All proceeds will benefit the children’s ministry. It’ll be fun for the entire family.
Union Chapel MBC to recognize pastor anniversary
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Waskom will celebrate Pastor Terrence A. McCray Sr. for his two years of service on Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pastor Jessie Russell of Union Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall will speak at the 11 a.m. service and Pastor James Bell of Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall will speak at 2 p.m.
Caddo Lake Clean-up
is June 11
The Greater Caddo Lake Association is hosting an on-the-water Caddo Lake clean-up on Saturday, June 11. “Trash to Treasures” will be based at Johnson’s Ranch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with food and drinks available for purchase. Cash and prizes will be awarded to various categories of trash brought in. There will some “tagged pieces” out there worth some cash, as well as quantity and weight of everything brought in. No registration is needed — just get out in your boat and bring your trash to Johnson’s.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Bible study set Tuesdays
Bring your Bible and come for a noon Bible study each Tuesday beginning Feb. 1 at 1101 Indian Springs in the prayer chapel across the street from Najavo Trails.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.