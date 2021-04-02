Passengers take selfies on a deck of the MSC Grandiosa cruise ship in Civitavecchia, near Rome on Wednesday. MSC Grandiosa, the world’s only cruise ship to be operating at the moment, left from Genoa on March 30 and stopped in Civitavecchia near Rome to pick up more passengers and then sail toward Naples, Cagliari, and Malta to be back in Genoa on April 6. For most of the winter, the MSC Grandiosa has been a lonely flag-bearer of the global cruise industry stalled by the pandemic, plying the Mediterranean Sea with seven-night cruises along Italy’s western coast, its major islands and a stop in Malta.