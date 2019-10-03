The last week of September was “filled to overflowing” from a personal stand point. Two of my dear friends passed away, a very timely meeting was held, a fall farm tour featuring the harvest time in the Red River Valley and one of the best entertainment events ever presented in our county last week. While all of that was going on we continue with the “hot weather of 2019”.
As usual, it is not the happenings that we are part of; it is how we handle our day to day activities. This week has been better.
Either today or tomorrow, our area should see some relief from our high summer temperatures, it could come a week later, we’ll see. Those who fertilized for another cutting of hay in August or early September should receive one, if we don’t have an early killing frost. There is always an “if or but” in any statement dealing with weather and agriculture. If you have not made arrangements for your winter forage needs, you should get that job done. This is the year to have your hay tested and feed protein accordingly, contact your county agent about getting your hay tested.
All of us have friendships that are developed over time and some are “deeper” than others. With the passing of Basel Gibbs, Sept. 25, the closest (outside of family) that I have ever had was terminated.
I never had a brother, but Basel and Doris LaVern Gibbs were as dear to Burniece and I as any outside of family. A most generous couple, totally involved in agriculture and people, honest, traditional, dedicated, God fearing, available with total dedication.
He did not agree with everything but would consider what others thought.
The Gibbs “loved” those they cared for and shared with many, which was proved by the attendance at his visitation were over 775 attended.
A special thanks to the First Baptist Church Carthage (with less than 12 hour notice) opened their church for the funeral Sunday afternoon.
Members of the Deadwood Methodist Church honored the Gibbs and all present with a “county meal” following the graveside service at the church cemetery. Gone but not forgotten.
“It’s my business to do God’s business, and it’s His business to take care of my business.” Adrian Rogers
Will Rogers wrote, March 30, 1929. We are a great people to get tired of anything awful quick. We just jump from one extreme to another.
The Panola/Gregg/Harrison County Landowners Association held its annual meeting last Saturday, Sept. 28 at Gold Hall in Hallsville. It was a fact- filled program, great catered catfish meal furnished and only 22 in attendance. The association has not been very active but will be in the immediate future. Annual dues are only $10, but the enthusiasm needs to be put in place and it will. We can no longer “assume” that folks know and ever a greater challenge care. This association has information and gifted speakers, but the task of getting “the word out” has changed, an announcement on Facebook does not let all of us know.
Another point, those of us coming from the 1930-40s view our time differently. Saturday happenings are no longer another day of the week for many that is personal time. Great program.
Louisiana and the Ark-La-Tex lost one of its finest when Billy Franklin Grand Cane, Louisiana, 87 years young died Sept. 24.
He was a native of DeSoto Parish and Grand Cane, Louisiana.
Franklin was with Louisiana Seed Company (Funks G Hybrid Seed Corn) and later Alexandria Seed Company.
Billy and his family were close to us as our kids were showing livestock and he always came back to Grand Cane.
A true cattleman and timber grower, he missed few meetings and was always alert to our family happenings, plus a big booster of ETBU. To have known them is to have loved them.
Not enough space this week to get all covered. Son Jerry and I took a short trip along Red River in Caddo and Bossier Parishes last Friday.
Just by “driving and looking”, this has been a difficult year on crop producers, which is well known.
Of the cotton crop to be harvested, a high percentage has been placed “in rolls (no cotton wagons any more, packaged just like round hay bales”.
Logan Farms Gilliam had the “first bale” ginned this year.
A big night at Bearcreek Smokehouse. We will talk about that next week.