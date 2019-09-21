Today should be a day of moisture says the weather reports, in order for you to be reading the paper today it must be written before the events happens.
Let’s hope for good moisture and if so I believe we will enjoy the “fruits” of a fall (Monday will be the first day of Autumn) burst of growth in our forage.
Most farmers want to wait for a rain after a drought to plant the wanted crops.
That’s good, except when we were not ready for a heavy rain, then we must wait for things to dry out.
With the cost of seed and “the other job most of us have “it is difficult to plan our actions.
At our place (like most) the siege of rain we had last winter and spring caused our gate areas to be mostly mud.
When the dry weather came along, did we fill in the mud holes or like some of us just keep driving through?
With a rain the problem is back…lots to be done to get ready for winter 2019-20.
When we can (after the rain) we need to get the drills moving, if you are going to plant your crops or it is nearing time to seed the ryegrass, rye, or whatever green crop.
The older ranchers usually added some inoculated clover seed for a boost to grazing. I have rambled in this column, but we are dealing with the unknown fact of rain. The best approach is having a plan when it does.
Today we are looking for a high temperature in the 80 degree range instead of the 100 degrees we have had in the past few weeks. Most of us have said or thought “I will never gripe about cold weather again after last summer’s 100 degree days, but we will, probably before Christmas. However, it is time for some relief from the heat.
“Reformation without transformation lead to greater degradation.” Adrian Rogers
“He who insists on having the last laugh soon laughs alone.” William A. Ward
With many of our hay supplies in much better shape than a year ago as lots of barns are full and we should get another late cutting. Do we know the quality of our hay? We can have it tested and you can be a part of the Tri County Hay Show, Oct. 10, Kellyville Community Center in Jefferson.
All rabbits to be exhibited by 4-H and FFA members at the Harvest Festival, Longview, Texas this fall MUST be validated at the Hallsville Ag Department, Monday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 23.The rabbits will be tattooed “with a unique tattoo and number” ….be there with the rabbits, no excuses, call Amber Killeen 903-235-5049 for more information.
If you are a timberland owner, landowner or intend to be someday, the Harrison-Panola Gregg County Landowners Association is an organization that you need to be a part of. Their annual meeting will be Saturday, Sept. 28 at Gold Hall in Hallsville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided and the program is excellent. Discussions will be Prescribed Burning Shortleaf Pine Costs, Invasive Chinese Tallow Treatment and Control, What is Timber Theft and How to Help Prevent it, and lots of coffee. Please RSVP by calling 903-938-8712 no later than Sept. 25. These meetings are most beneficial, plan on being a member.
If we get the weather expected, let’s enjoy …. God provided our weather, and everything else.