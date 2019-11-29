Thanksgiving Day 2019 for folks my age, it is a benefit to be active, alert and enjoying life. What a wonderful country The United States of America where we can celebrate as we do our God and Savior. Where we can have family and friends to celebrate with and where we can plan on a future that we have a hand in planning and putting into action. Yes, we are blessed and thankful.
Keeping in mind that “As November 21st, so the winter” folklore we mentioned last week…should that be true, we are in for a mild and pleasant winter. I know it is just “words” however; the almanacs do have a way of being correct when it comes to “predicting” our weather.
The time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s is usually not a time of action but a time of completing activities started earlier in the year. Should that be true this year, we should be in good shape, as everything is moving in a fast pace in 2019, our weather has already had three to four hard freezes. Christmas Tree lots and Choose and Cut Farms opened last weekend, (not all but some), Christmas displays and advertising are underway and we are just enjoying Thanksgiving today, and due to politicians Congress has had little action since it went into session. Now we can set all of that aside and let us get into the Christmas Season as of today until the end of the year.
“It’s the object of your faith that matters, not the strength of it,” Adrian Rogers
“Where there is love, there is concern, where there is concern, there is kindness, where there is kindness, there is harmony, where there is harmony, there is helpfulness, where there is helpfulness, there is Christ, where there is Christ, there is love.” William A. Ward
The pecan crop in our area is better than expected considering the way the pecans in the husk were cutting in August. At that time the meat was not filling out well. The early fall and late summer rains caused most varieties paper shells to completely fill out, wonderful tasting pecans.
The 2019 Waskom Christmas Parade sponsored by the Waskom Lions Club will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. The parade lineup will be at 2 p.m. behind the Waskom Middle School.
Please bring canned food to be donated to the United Help of Waskom (six cans per person in the parade is suggested) this is an excellent cause that assists many. Always a well-attended event, should it rain, the parade will be cancelled.
The holidays are not for politics, however in the times in which we live we in the rural areas must be knowledgeable of what can be done to keep our needs and wants represented. I know that the state of Texas is the best place to be today and in the future. In fact, more than 1,000 people are moving into our state every day. The fact the “five most populated counties in the state are represented by 71 percent of the Texas Senate”, think about that and a whole lot of us in the rural areas need to position ourselves with those that can and will represent our way of thinking, especially if you are a property or land owner.
Last Tuesday, Nov. 26 was a special day to me and mine on that date in 1959 I accepted a new job in a new place doing a new thing to me, Radio Farm Director for KWKH Radio and Farm Reporter for the Shreveport Times (Sunday column). This was all new, however, it sounded interesting and I like people and agriculture. Here we are 60 years later and still doing basically the same employment, serving the same area of our nation.
Very little is the same, but not a day has been boring and I have never had a bad person to work for or with and have never been mistreated, out traded a few times, but that is my fault. The loss of Burniece is the only situation that I have not been able to figure out, however with the assistance and strength of God and his son, plus lots of help from a caring family and all of the readers and listeners ... the future looks bright.
A Thankful Thanksgiving Day from the Dillard’s