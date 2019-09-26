Now that the fall season has arrived and the weather has cooled (some) we can keep an eye on the calendar for wintertime that arrives Dec. 21, but first the holidays. Before that we have to welcome the return of central standard time Nov. 3. I guess some of us have little to do.
Today, at the Marshall Civic Center the Harrison and Panola Soil and Water Conservation Districts along with Dillard’s Feed House and Nutrena Feeds will present the Harrison/Panola Wildlife Informational Meeting. The doors will open at 5 p.m. when the vendors will be set up and the program and meal will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the program. The program will include White Tail Deer Management by Bobby Deeds, Certified Wildlife Biologist and Consultant for Record Rack Feeds. Discussing Wild Pig Management and Control Techniques will be Dr. Jamie Sugg, Texas A & M AgriLife Extension. A good meal and plenty of door prizes will make this meeting worth your time. This is an annual program between Harrison and Panola Counties that is always packed with good information Call 903-935-8413 for more information.
The rain that benefited the area was from 1 ½ inches to over 3 inches, regardless of the amount all was needed and appreciated. Now is the time to plant additional grazing for our cattle, seeds planted and fertilized now on a prepared seed bed should provide some grazing in the early part of 2020. Do not graze too early and rotate the livestock on and off to extend the use of the supplemental forage.
In visiting with cattlemen, most have two cuttings of hay and would like to have a third cutting, and a few have fertilized for another cutting. There will be a Tri-County Hay Show and Forage Meeting held in Marion County at the County Extension Building, Kellyville Community Center, between Jefferson and Avinger, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m., this is an “eating meeting” with door prizes and a meal provided. Results of the hay show for Marion, Harrison and Cass Counties. More details later.
The Harrison Panola Gregg County Landowners Association Meeting will be held for members and prospective members Saturday, Sept. 28, Gold Hall Hallsville, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This is an excellent program, call 903-938-8712.
Take time this Saturday, Sept. 28 to be a part of the Heritage and Harvest Tour held north of Shreveport from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. From Loop 220, north to Shreveport take Highway 3049 (River Road) north to the Red River Valley farming communities of Dixie, Belcher, Gilliam, Hosston, Mira and Ida. Each community has sites to see, food and fun all along the way, the cotton gins will be running, the Plantation Homes will be open ... it’s just a great time. Call Karen Logan at 318-296-4303 for more information.
A word of caution, do not feed any “black hay” this fall, in fact don’t let any cattle have any. This is hay that has either been under water or has been sitting in water. A lot (especially in flooded areas) is available and does not need to be fed.
To my knowledge all of the burn bans have been lifted in our East Texas Counties. It still pays to be cautious with fire because there is still plenty of dry and dying grass around the area.
I don’t know all the details about the benefit program being held at Bear Creek Smokehouse Event Center Saturday evening but it will be a great one featuring one of (I think the best) the finest western swing bands on the road today, Asleep At The Wheel. This is a group that always pleases and I guess we have seen them a half a dozen times and always enjoy. About three months ago we bought tickets and there are two types: one with a meal and great time plus the concert and another ticket just for the concert. If you enjoy or don’t know much about Western Swing done the old Bob Wills and The Texas Playboys style, this is a concert to attend. See ya there. Call 903-935-5217 for more information.
Advance notice. The 15th Annual National Night Out Event will be held Tuesday at Waskom Fire Department from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. on Highway 80.
This is a community event that is well attended, has free hotdogs, drinks and lots more. It is sponsored by the Waskom Police and Waskom Fire/EMS. This is where Waskom turns out and enjoys. The town would welcome others to attend. Call 903-687-3837 for more information.