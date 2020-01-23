JEFFERSON — The Jefferson city council on Tuesday approved the hiring of an additional police officer for Jefferson PD and also approved Mayor Bubba Haggard to seek bids for cosmetic improvements to Jefferson City Hall building.
Donald Blasingame was unanimously approved by the aldermen and alderwomen on Tuesday as the newest member of the Jefferson PD after the retirement of former Chief Gary Amburn at the end of 2019 left an opening when officer Jason Carroll was appointed interim police chief.
The council also approved special event applications for Mardi Gras Upriver in Jefferson on Feb. 21-23, the Outlaw National Car Show on April 17-19, the Corvette Car Show on June 6 and the Jefferson Burn Benefit on Oct. 9-11.
The council also gave approval to the Krewe of Hebe to use to the police station on Austin Street as its Mardi Gras Headquarters during Mardi Gras Upriver.
The council also approved the city to advertise for bids for cosmetic repair to face of Jefferson’s City Hall building.
Haggard said new paint and other updates were needed to the City Hall’s facade and he will bring back bids to the council in the near future for consideration.