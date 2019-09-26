Surely September 11, 2001, or as it has come to be known 9/11, will be recognized as an important date in our history. It is, however, a warning of far more than the threat of terrorism, irrational violence and mayhem. It is an event that should bring people to their senses regarding what is important and essential in our lives. We should give some thought, not just to who we are and what we have, but also to what we should be and what we will face when all is over for us. Such important dates should be carefully observed and wisely celebrated – July 4, 1776, December 7, 1941, and, of course, September 11, 2001.
In celebration of the Civil War Days in Columbus, Kentucky, my friend Charles Blair who lives in that community wrote this exceptional piece that I think will positively touch your life. Think about it! Consider the significance of this event in our history as a nation and as individuals. Many of us witnessed those tragic hours as we watched a world-center of commerce and culture attacked, destroyed and along with it thousands of lives, families, hopes and dreams. There are many who have not realized the truth of that event and the attack on the Pentagon and the craters in Pennsylvania.
When that day comes
When the 9 – Eleven call comes to a nation –
who will answer?
When the lifeline’s life is on the line –
what happens?
When the rescuer needs to be rescued –
who comes to the rescue?
When the EMT has an emergency –
who responds?
When the force faces force – what force
is enforced?
When its already been a full day and the
night goes on – how do you go on?
When people are hurting but you’re hurting too -
who is healing?
When it seems that the whole world is on fire –
where does the fire fighter start?
When buildings crash and flames break out –
who goes in?
When the pounding of your heart is louder
than the sirens – which call do you answer?
When all human help has failed –
Who is still there, eternally the same?
When that day comes – Who is your 9 – 1 – 1?
--R. Charles Blair, Oct. 11, 2001, for Civil War Days, Columbus, KY
The United States has been the rescurer for many in the world – Europe, Asia. We have exposed the Holocaust, the Gulags in the Soviet Union, the killing fields in southeast Asia, the other tragic scenes in Africa and around the world. We have given billions of dollars to help others, to feed and cloth the poor of the world, and to bring healing and health to millions. When the time came to respond to those who attacked us on 9/11, what did the French, the Germans and the Asian’s do? The British in some ways helped, along with many other individual nations in the world, but even many of them hesitated and even criticized their leadership at the time. Even some of our own people responded with flawed and failed
thinking about facing down those who collaborated with the terrorists and still to this day defend and harbor them.
These are certainly hard times. They are times similar to those in the 1930s when another tyrant of similar intent rose to power and prominence while many in the world refused to acknowledge his actions. Of course, that ultimately led to a war that significantly changed the world. The 9/11 event should cause us to think seriously about what is happening at the present time and how weak and vulnerable we are without One who can and will defend us. Just who do we call? The experience in the wake of 9/11 makes obvious that people’s memories are short and their thinking limited as to what needs to be done. Adolf Hitler was the face of that earlier tyranny. We must not forget that the danger we face at this time, pictured in the 9/11 collapse of the towers, the explosions at the Pentagon, and the craters in Pennsylvania, are similar and they were displayed in the face of Osama Ben Laden. We must remember that the threat is real and the possible loss far greater than any of us could ever realize. That kind of religious tyranny will be far worse than anything we have ever faced or our forefathers ever faced. One of the tragedies in the wake of the 9/11 has been the election of individuals committed to the radical agenda of the Moslem terrorists to represent that element in our Congress and without significant criticism allow them without consequence to condemn Israel and advance a pro-Palestinian, anti-American position.
This past Saturday my wife, two of our grandchildren and I attended the Fall Convocation of the Davidson Foundation at the Chapel on the Foundation’s ranch near New Diana. We heard the Honorable Lyndon L. Olson, Jr., Vice-Chairman of LBJ Foundation in Dallas, speak on an important subject that I have often emphasized in the column and that should be considered in the light of our thinking about 9/11 this year.
He stressed the nature of our social and political conversation in America at this time in regards to civility. He began by talking about his elementary school report cards that had a “comportment column” in which children were graded on such items as exercises self-control; respects the rights of others; shows kindness; practices cooperation; uses a handkerchief; plays well with others.
Olson stressed that if we are to prevail as a self-governing people we must govern our tongues (Proverbs 18:21). He rightly argued that how we select words can result in good or wrong.
We need a robust public discourse. He contended, “I am not saying that conflict should be avoided. Civility is a robust, civic character that speaks directly in vigorous and passion debate.
Conflict cannot be avoided or ignored. In our politics we must find constructive ways to settle issues and foster change.” In the light of our post-9/11 atmosphere we must once again insist on acting in good faith and maintain mutual respect in what we do and say.
I would like to hear from those who have opinions and views on civility, terrorism and a strong America. I would appreciate you sharing your thoughts with me.
