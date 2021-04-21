For many of us the books of C. S. Lewis, J. R. R. Tolkien and Charles Williams are good reading. They each have their own unique insights and inspirations. I have read most of the works of these three great English writers with great pleasure. Of course, I have returned to read Tolkien. Watching the well-done movie “The Hobbit—An Unexpected Journey” directed, co-written and produced by Peter Jackson, I could not resist returning to that book I first read back in the sixties. It was good reading for a young college student. This movie was the first of three movies based on the book—“The Desolation of Smaug” and “There and Back Again” completed the trilogy in 2013 and 2014. Only much later did I learn about Tolkien’s Catholic faith and his relationship with Lewis and Williams. All three of these great authors were part of the Inklings that met weekly for many, many years. They shared their works in progress by reading to one another and then talking about what they were saying.
In a real sense the works of Lewis, Tolkien and Williams, as well as those of others in that Inkling group, were a result of a creative community. We ought to learn something from this fact. Writing can be a lonely experience. However, that experience which produces such marvelous works can be even better if it is shared in a constructive community and improved as others express ideas and criticisms. In this way we see and know things that otherwise we might not catch or learn. Creative communities are needed in all our lives. We need to be part of such communities. There are several things that emerge from this simple observation.
The very word community always needs to be associated with communication. For any community to be effective there must be communication. We cannot improve or inspire or encourage if we do not communicate with our communities. Take time to talk with others. Read and write. Study and research. But talk with others, share what you are thinking and writing. Take time to listen to what others might think of what you are writing or creating. Don’t be discouraged if they are critical. Think about what they say, consider what might be a good response if they are critical and hostile. Modify, rewrite, rework, respond so as to improve. After all, there can be no real communication without exchange and civil responses.
The word community also raises another term that is critical to the community experience – commune. One of the things that any good community involves is communing.
We are to thoughtfully and graciously commune together—think, read, study, write, respond and react in such ways that life is communicated, commended, changed and continued. While life is made up of balance – positives and negatives; good and bad; right and wrong—we must always recognize that negatives alone can be deadly and disastrous.
We cannot always be right, but it is certain that we are not always wrong. One of the marvelous things in Tolkien’s The Hobbit is the reality of Bilbo’s community, both in Hobbiton and on the journey with the Dwarfs and the wizard Gandalf. There are times when we need to pay attention to those with whom we travel. We ought to work together, helping one another improve and invent.
A third important element in the community experience is creativity. Communities are creative. People are able to learn, grow and express themselves in a community. While there is an importance to solitude and meditation, quiet and silence, we must never so isolate and insulate ourselves that we fracture our communities. Communities are creative. Such physical creativity can be seen in such famous communities in our past – Shakertown, Oneida, Salt Lake City. Barn-raisings, house-buildings, community-clean-ups, land-clearing and a number of community initiatives are examples of what is possible when people work together. Creative things emerge. Great buildings, magnificent works of art, great books to read, inspiring stories, and many other good and great things.
A fourth consideration that community presents involves people. Community is people. There are many things that can only take place in a community—parties, conversations, competitions, sports, sales, constructions, and other things that take more than one or two people. This fact should be kept in mind even in churches. Church is a community of people. Of course, the most important person in the church is God. Yes, God is a person! While he maybe “three in one,” God is a simple person who has expressed Himself through history as Jehovah (The Father), Jesus Christ (The Son), and the Holy Spirit (The Paraclete). God must be part of our human communities for things to work right. Indeed, He must be in our lives to redeem and restore for each of us life and purpose. Community involves both people and God. This is the reason “the Kingdom of God” is described in the New Testament as a community of faith and fellowship.
Another important point which should be considered when thinking about community is the negative or the bestial. In every community there are those who act in uncivil and bestial ways, even in the communities known as church. God permits the bestial, but he does condone or commend the bestial. There were those who treated Jesus in bestial ways. He had a term for these actors we would do well to recover and to apply to the bestial in our day—hypocrites.
Of course, there are those who do not confess to be Christian, but profess proudly their bestiality, delighting in vulgarity and viciousness, boasting of their vileness. Such people rob and ruin others, often defaming and discouraging many in the process of their vulgar acts and communications. Such folks Tolkien depicted in his book The Hobbit as Goblins, Wild Wolves and Wargs. In any community these people should not prosper or win.
Having said all of this, I would return to this important point—let’s work for a better community wherever we find ourselves! Many good things are ahead and our communities are going to be better as we work together, speak civilly and labor cooperatively. Together we should embrace Psalm 37’s admonition—“Trust in the Lord and do good!”
Take some time to respond to this column. Let me know what you think.