There is a moral to most stories that touch our hearts.
Quite some time ago I received a forwarded email containing a touching story about a teacher and her fifth-grade student. Because it came from a series of close friends I assumed it to be true. I read it and then read it again, deeply moved by its moral and the resulting conclusion.
Sometimes we assume that what we read on the internet, or the World Wide Web, is true. Think again! Be careful because what you assume might be true may not be at all. It might be a good story, a tearful tale, a heartwarming narrative, but it just might not be true.
The story that touched me was about a teacher Mrs. Thompson and a little boy named Teddy Stoddard that may still be on the Web, shared probably by thousands now as such things on the Web tend to explode and expand.
The truth is this is not a true story at all.
It is fiction. It was originally authored by Elizabeth Silance Ballard (who is now Elizabeth Ungar) in a 1976 Home Life magazine story and titled “Three Letters from Teddy.” It is a short story that is made-up!
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s columnist Dennis Roddy found the author and interviewed her, learning that many have borrowed her story, adapting and changing it in different ways, rarely giving her proper credit. People have adapted the story in books, sometimes claiming it really happened to them. Even Paul Harvey borrowed the story for a radio program and Dr. Robert Schuller of the famous Crystal Cathedral used the story in a television sermon. These “urban legends” get started and take on a life of their own, shaped and molded by the tide of telling and writing that grips many different people. The point of this is that we need to be careful to seek out the truth and before we pass things on as “true” we need to make sure, check and double-check, to make sure what we are thinking really is true.
There is no Teddy Stoddard, but there are timeless principles that the story fashioned by numerous “ghost writers” presents. People are important; authors are important. Then important and prominent people need to be careful to learn not to borrow ideas and stories from others who have created them without giving due credit and acknowledgement. That is a lesson that all of us who write need to learn. We must also remember that what we write touches other people, for good or bad.
I was touched in reading this piece of fiction by the drama associated with how a teacher related to a little boy and the long-term consequences of that influence. We need to keep in mind that we can have great influence on people.
I was eating one evening in McDonald’s, reading and writing as I sometimes do while there. A lady and three small children were sitting in a neighboring booth. The lady turned and asked me what I was reading. I told her I was reading Thomas Kidd’s books The Great Awakening and God of Liberty in preparation for delivering a paper on the First Great Awakening and the American Revolution to a session of the Midwest Political Science Association’s annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois.
She asked my name. Upon learning my name, she said, “I read your articles in the Marshall News Messenger. I enjoy reading what you write. Thank you. I’m glad to finally meet you.”
That conversation reminded me that I must always make sure that what I write is true for me and truly from my own thoughts and work because you are reading it; the editors are perusing it.
The world is full of fiction and falsehood, sometimes carried on by many who have no idea what they are planting and harvesting. It is easy to make assumptions and embrace things that are flawed and wrong because we do not seek the truth, search and read more widely. Don’t believe everything you read or hear. Take the time to seek out the truth of things. Behind some interesting stories there are real people, real events, real tragedies and often real convictions.
I finished reading John Gresham’s 2018 novel The Reckoning that is about a man who fought in the Pacific during World War II, a decorated hero, a member of a prominent family, a farmer, father, neighbor and a member of the Methodist church in Clanton, Mississippi. One early morning he drove into town and shot his pastor in the church study and never admitted why, saying only “I have nothing to say.” This is the unfolding of that man’s life and an assumption he made leading to his killing a man who turned out to be innocent. Gresham explains, “In stole this story. I believe it to be true but cannot remember who told it, or where it happened, or when. There is an excellent chance it was all fiction to begin with, and after heaping on an abundance of my own embellishments I have no qualms about publishing it as a novel.” This is an example of how such stories need to be handled. This is a really good story with many excellent lessons for all of us. I heartily recommend The Reckoning for you to read and learn from.
Even fiction can deeply touch us. Such stories can contain great lessons about determining to be better people. We need to be careful how we treat others, not just children like the fictitious Teddy in this borrowed story, but also adults who may have special needs and perhaps have had those needs since they were little children. It just might be possible that such people are just waiting for someone like the teacher in this touching story to act right toward them and make them feel better about themselves.
That could be the first step toward making a better community for all of us.
