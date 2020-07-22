BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — The presence of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka in Minnesota this week has given the fledgling 3M Open two heavy-hitting stars of the PGA Tour to headline the second edition of the tournament.
Perhaps their participation will be mutually beneficial. Johnson and Koepka could use a pick-me-up at the TPC Twin Cities on this Arnold Palmer-designed course, seeking a boost for the FedEx Cup standings in this strange, virus-interrupted season.
After winning the Travelers Championship in Connecticut four weekends ago, Johnson failed to make the cut at the Memorial in Ohio last week with the highest 36-hole score (160) of his PGA Tour career. The 36-year-old, who is currently ranked fourth in the world and 25th in the FedEx Cup standings, did not play in the inaugural 3M Open in 2019.
“I actually felt like the game was in good form going into the Memorial last week. I just struggled. It’s one of those weeks,” Johnson said. “I’ve still got a lot of confidence in what I’m doing.”
Johnson will tee off with Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau this morning in Blaine, a commuter suburb with a few cornfields among the sports fields and curved-street developments about 20 miles north of Minneapolis. Koepka (No. 6), Fleetwood (No. 12) and Finau (No. 17) are the only entrants currently ranked in the top 25.
Koepka made the cut at the Memorial but closed with an 80 on the final round, dropping him to 154th on the FedEx Cup standings. Last year at the 3M Open, he finished 65th. So there are plenty of frustrating feelings for him to brush aside in Blaine, on a water-lined layout that benefits big drivers like the 30-year-old reigning winner of the PGA Championship.
“I’ve played so bad lately. Yeah, just trying to find things. But it’s getting better and better,” said Koepka.