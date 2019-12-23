For many of us the holiday season is the best time of the year, but for the Vasquez family the holiday takes on a whole new meaning.
For the past 10 years Juan Vasquez and his family have created elaborate decorative displays in their yard for their neighbors in Marshall to enjoy.
"It is something that we love to do, it really is the greatest time of the year," he said.
The elaborate display consists of a number of large pieces, but most famously a sleigh with moving reindeer that is suspended from trees.
This decoration was the first one to start the collection, according to Vasquez, who said that he got the idea when he saw a local doctor who was trying to get rid of the sleigh.
"I thought that I could do something with that, and we always did lights and stuff on the outside of the house at that point but I thought that I could do more," he said.