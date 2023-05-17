The Marshall Beautification Awards program is back in 2023. This contest runs annually from April through September. The awards are presented monthly to celebrate neighborhood pride and promote neatness and overall maintenance and upkeep of properties within the city limits of Marshall.
Judges score properties on curb appeal and efforts to reduce and eliminate clutter and debris. New this year, winning properties receive a $50 gift card to Lowe’s Home Improvement Store. Winners are also formally recognized by the Marshall City Council. The Keep Marshall Beautiful Board announces the May 2023 Beautification Awards for residential and commercial properties.
The winner of the May 2023 Beautification Award for a Residential Property goes to Todd Stackhouse and Veronica Ortega at 515 E. Houston St. This retired military couple gave their new home a fresh coat of navy paint and a bright white trim, restored the courtyard and planted pretty lavender, sunflowers and magnolia throughout the property. Ferns hang from the front porch. Todd builds bird houses, and Veronica enjoys art. Todd hand-painted the entire structure. The two were in town for the Wonderland of Lights when they drove along East Houston and saw this gem for sale. It had been abandoned for a few years. They said Marshall is the kind of town they have always wanted to live in.
The winner of the May 2023 Beautification Award for a Commercial/Business Property goes to Grand Way Church of Christ, located at 213 W. Burleson. Paster Luther Davis said the church recently received a fresh new coat of paint and red and pink knockout rose bushes were planted to replace those lost during the freeze. The Marshall resident who nominated this property described it as “always clean and neat in appearance.” Donnie Wheeler is the groundskeeper who has more landscaping plans for the property. The interior is just as beautiful as the exterior. The sanctuary of the church and parlor have been painted and beautifully restored and decorated.
Keep Marshall Beautiful is accepting nominations for June 2023 Beautification Awards. Self nominations are encouraged. Visit the City of Marshall website to nominate and upload a photo. Residents can also e-mail photos and short description to ccheryel@yahoo.com. Nominations can also be made through Facebook at the Keep Marshall Beautiful page.
For more information, contact Keep Marshall Beautiful Chairperson Cheryel Carpenter at (817) 832-3470.