FROM STAFF REPORTS
Marshall’s volleyball team as seen is lead slip in the past but this time the tables were turned as the Lady Mavs dropped the first two sets and won the next three to defeat Mount Pleasant in five sets with scores of 18-25, 20-25, 25-8, 25-18, 16-14. Marshall now holds an overall record of 4-6 and a district record of 2-3.
Jordan Terry had 14 kills and two blocks. Kamryn Turner had 25 assists and 21 digs. Emily Ellenburg finished with16 kills and 14 digs. Katelynn Jones had 20 digs.
The Lady Mavs are slated to travel to Texarkana Tuesday night to go head-to-head with the Texas High Lady Tigers.