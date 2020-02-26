Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College women’s basketball team hopes to bounce back from two losses and finish the regular season on a high note as it faces Texas College tonight and Jarvis Christian College on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
Tonight’s game will tip at 5:30 p.m. and is the Play for Kay game. Breast cancer survivors will be honored before the game. Saturday’s regular season finale will tip at 2 p.m. Seniors Passion Burrell, Jaida Carson, Armonie Lomax and Brianna Tolliver and student assistant coach Anu Bamijoko will be recognized after the game. Both games will have live video for $7.95 and live statistics for no charge. The links can be found on the Wiley College Athletic website.
“This will be an exciting week,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “Breast cancer is very serious and impacts the lives of our young ladies. We must bring awareness to it. Recognizing survivors will be very inspirational. On Saturday, we get to honor five women who have dedicated themselves to the women’s basketball program.”
The Lady Wildcats (11-12, 9-7) will look to enter the 2020 Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Red River Athletic Conference Tournament with momentum. They enter the week trailing Huston-Tillotson, which visits the conference champion Our Lady of the Lake on Saturday, by a half-game for fourth. Wiley College defeated Texas College 64-58 and Jarvis Christian 88-60 on the road on Jan. 23 and 25. It has won four of its last five home games.
Texas College (3-21, 1-15) wraps up its season this week as it has fallen out of contention for postseason. It is on a nine-game losing streak with its last victory being against Texas A&M University-Texarkana on Jan. 25.
Jarvis Christian College (5-18, 5-11) is contending for the final tournament spot. It is tied with the University of the Southwest after defeating it 82-67 on Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs will play Texas A&M-Texarkana on Thursday.