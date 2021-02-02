Lawyer tied to Texas AG probe found tracking device on truck

FILE — in this Jan. 18, 2011 file photo, Dr. Love Paul, left, Pearl Paul, and their son Nate Paul, right, attend the 2011 Texas Inaugural Celebration at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas. A Texas lawyer says he found a tracking device on his pickup truck during an escalating court battle with a businessman at the center of an FBI investigation into Attorney General Ken Paxton. In a court filing Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Steve Lemmon offered no evidence of how the tracker came to be on his truck and acknowledged not knowing who put it there. But he said “the surveillance clearly appears to be tied to” his case with Nate Paul and that tracker were also found by other people whom the real estate developer sees as “business adversaries.”