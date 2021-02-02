Lawyer tied to Texas AG probe found tracking device on truck

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas lawyer says he found a tracking device on his pickup truck during an escalating court battle with a businessman at the center of an FBI investigation into Attorney General Ken Paxton.
In a court filing Monday, Steve Lemmon offered no evidence of how the tracker came to be on his truck and acknowledged not knowing who put it there. But he said “the surveillance clearly appears to be tied to” his case with Nate Paul and that trackers were also found by other people whom the real estate developer sees as “business adversaries.”
It is generally a crime for anyone other than law enforcement to put a tracker on someone else’s vehicle in Texas. While the devices’ origins are unclear, their discovery adds espionage-tinged intrigue to the imbroglio around Paxton and Paul, the embattled developer whom the Republican is accused of breaking the law to help.
A person familiar with the matter said the FBI is investigating the origins of the tracking devices. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. The FBI declined to comment.
Paul’s lawyer, Michael Wynne, called the suggestion that his client had something to do with the devices “shocking.” During sworn testimony last year, he objected and told Paul he did not have to answer many questions, including ones about trackers.
“I have absolutely no reason to believe that Mr. Paul would have anything to do with anything like that and would expect Mr. Lemmon to have sound proof before he makes that kind of inflammatory allegation,” Wynne told The Associated Press.
Lemmon, who declined to comment, said in the court filing that the FBI has “custody” of the device found on his truck. He did not name the other people he says found trackers.
Paul has been under FBI investigation since at least 2019. Last year, he launched a campaign of counter allegations against the agents, federal judges and others, including Lemmon’s client. Paxton hired an outside lawyer to investigate these claims in September, prompting eight of his top deputies to report him to the FBI, which then opened a probe into Texas’ top lawyer.