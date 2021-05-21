Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely this evening with a shower or two possible overnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely this evening with a shower or two possible overnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.