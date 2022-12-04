Over 100 parade floats decorated to match this years snowy theme marched together throughout downtown Marshall Saturday evening for this years annual Wonderland of Lights holiday parade.
The theme of this years parade was “let it snow” with participants encouraged to dress up their floats to match the holiday spirit.
Over 100 flats including representatives from local business, government officials and nonprofit organizations participated in this year’s event.
The parade itself had a wider route to take this year, kicking off of N Lafayette Street and wrapping around the downtown area, finishing around the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce office in downtown.
Community members flooded the downtown area on Saturday to enjoy the parade, with many traveling from across east Texas to be in Marshall for the occasion.
The parade is part of the regular Wonderland of Lights events scheduled for this year’s festival, a schedule of which can be found on the city’s website at www.marshalltexas.net/483/Wonderland-of-Lights-2022.